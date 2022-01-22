DINGOLAY - - - Never stop!

Everybody could Dingolay.
The late great calypsonian the Mighty Shadow (Winston Bailey) proved music is the greatest socioeconomic equaliser with that famous refrain in 1994. Shadow sang:
If yuh clothes tear up
Or yuh shoes buss up
Yuh could still jump up
When music play
Nearly three decades later and two children of soca music are echoing that chorus line in contemporary style and fashion. Rising star Mical Teja (Williams) has teamed with soca royalty Nailah Blackman to deliver an updated sound to a familiar message with their 2022 release “Dingolay”. They sing:
When las you feel this type of way
At las’ we find de remedy
Long time I missin’ part of meh
So leh we gih dem, gih dem,
Gih dem de riddim
We get it finally
So come leh we Dingolay
Dingolay with we nah
Shadow makes a cameo from beyond the grave in Teja and Nailah’s version. The Sean Davis-produced music video opens with a definition of the word Dingolay followed by a clip of Shadow singing the song’s chorus.
“Shadow has always been an influential artiste not only to me but to the entire genre of soca music,” Teja gushed during a WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee on Wednesday.
Teja, born Mical Teja Williams, has been lauded recently for having one of the hottest songwriting pens on the island. He famously wrote Nailah’s breakthrough hit collaboration with Kes Dieffenthaller “Workout” (2016), Machel Montano’s “Waves” (2017) and Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder) breakout hit “We Outside” (2020) on the Knock About Riddim.
Teja has also penned all of his own releases including the hits “Birthday” also on the Knock About and the body positive ladies anthem “Self Approved”. Those still doubting the potency of his pen have to look no further that Patrice Robert’s 2022 viral hit “Mind My Business” to feel its true might.
Naturally a rising singer/songwriter would be enamored by one of the best to ever hold a pen and microphone. “Dingolay” (2022) is a collaboration between Teja and his writing/music production partner Michael “Tano” Montano.
“I truly am in love with Shadow’s ‘Goumangala’ and “Sweet Sweet Dreams” albums. Both of these had a huge impact on me. During the pandemic I took time to really dive into the sonics of these albums and I wanted to bring forward that sound in a modern way and “Dingolay” was one of those that I felt fit the mould and energy of what I was going for. There’s more Shadow influenced music, so stay tuned,” Teja winked.
A song for dark days
Their reimagined version of “Dingolay” is a song for dark times, Nailah said. Just as Shadow’s original was meant to lift spirits, she believes her 2022 collaboration with Teja can lighten aching hearts weighed by the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.
“Needless to say it has been and still may be a dark time for a lot of people. Music has always been my escape to make me feel better in a sad time. ‘Dingolay’ by Shadow has always been one of those songs that did just that. Lift your spirits, make you feel to dance uncontrollably and Mical and I both felt this insatiable feeling during the creation and now that the rest of the world has it I’m just waiting for it to do it’s magic,” Nailah beamed when she spoke the Kitcharee on Friday afternoon.
Nailah, the granddaughter of soca music inventor Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman), admits in the past she placed a lot of undue pressure on herself to consistently deliver high-quality music. The pandemic, she says, has forced her to relook the way she creates.
“Before the pandemic all I could think about was churning out hits. I put a lot of pressure on myself to make sure I was working 24/7, but since then I’ve found that balance is a better way to live because I will never get back these youthful years. Hits will always come once I’m consistently making good music. Good music is my only objective now,” she said.
Teja confirmed a balanced approach has also always served him best. Staying in touch with self, he believes, is key to maintaining a positive creative equilibrium.
“I owe everything to God firstly, and to me there’s nothing really to protect, it’s more of translating an idea,” he responded when asked about his current mojo.
“I try to be as free as can be in understanding life, I’ve always been someone very in touch with my emotions and sometimes I see the world based on emotions and music has always been that outlet to express that. So long as I continue to feel the right things, I think the purple patch will continue,” he said through a coy smile.
Embrace all forms of local expression
Nailah has always been an artiste known to exist between genres. She started off doing indie pop, thrived on the soca stage and has collaborated with Jamaican acts Shenseea (Chinsea Lee) “Badishh” (2017) and “We Ready (Champion Gyal)” (2019), Konshens (Garfield Spence) “Slow Wine” (2020) and Teejay (Timoy Jones) “Turn Up” (2021).
Nailah was also notably the first mainstream soca act to collaborate with a Trinibad artiste when she appeared alongsides Medz Boss (Joseph Ollivierre) on “Say Less” in 2020. The “zess” music, which is often criticised for its often violent and misogynistic content, has exploded on the world stage, often times outperforming soca music in online metrics and put Trinidadian acts into global conversations.
Despite the backlash from purists, however, Nailah believes “all music coming from Trinidad and Tobago should be embraced as ours”.
“The idea of one genre outperforming another is all about perspective… dancehall has always had an audience ten times that of soca because of its worldwide popularity and now that Trinidad has its very own version we should sing it’s praise for the mark it’s made and try to diversify the kind of content that comes from a Trinibad song,” Nailah reasoned.
Teja, meanwhile, promised to keep paying homage to T&T’s rich calypso history with his upcoming works. “Dingolay” and another 2022 release “Time Away” are both off his upcoming album project set to release later this year.
“Look out for some huge remakes of classic Trinibagonian hits and that feel of calypso music with that modern twist. I truly took my time in figuring out the energy that I’m going for with this album and can’t wait for everyone to listen to what I’ve been storing on my laptop for some months now,” Teja concluded.