“If you go ah party and you eh hear ‘Meh Lover’ de DJ eh cool. If you doh hear ‘King Liar’ you eh laugh. And if you eh hear ‘We like it’ and ‘Disco Daddy’ you eh party yet!”
Deep, roaring, confident laughter followed that “boasty” declaration from calypso icon Lord Nelson (Robert Nelson) on Friday morning.
Papa Nelo, as the venerable bard is fondly called by all his “children in music”, is set to celebrate his 90th year on Earth on Tuesday. If he goes by his birth certificate, however, he will have to keep the champagne on ice two days longer.
“Boy I have two birthdays yuh know. I born 27th of July 1931, but they register meh on the 29th. Say what; I am celebrating both days,” an affable and thoroughly entertaining Nelson told the Kitcharee during a 30-minute laugh-out-loud phone conversation from his home in Jamaica, Queens, New York, USA.
So how does Lord Nelson feel days before approaching the big milestone? Papa Nelo says he honestly does not know how he should feel since “I doh know nobody who is 90”.
“Well let me tell you something and you listen to this good. I doh know yuh know. I doh think I know that many people, or I should say I don’t know nobody that’s 90 years old. You know anybody?
“To tell you how I feel I can’t say I’m like so or so or I’m like that. I am on a throne by myself and that’s a gift from God,” he continued thoughtfully.
You celebrate for me, T&T
“How I going and celebrate?” Nelson repeated the question aloud.
Pausing to muse over the idea for a few seconds he laughed loudly again before adding that his life’s work of “spreading soca music” is his greatest celebration.
“I being celebrated every day. There are so many things happening home in meh country and around the world when I look around, I see our culture in so many places. What goes around comes around. My past is my present and my future. There is a little bit of me everywhere I went and that is the real celebration,” Nelson said rather philosophically.
Nelson says his ultimate satisfaction is knowing what he means to his people as a cultural icon and forebear of the music of Trinidad and Tobago.
“Like I said there is a little bit of me everywhere, but there is also a little bit of me in everybody in T&T. I could see I am part of that bridge to go further and beyond. There is nothing holding we back. And I am perfect example of what we are and what we could be,” he said.
Issuing a call for the people of T&T to find a way to celebrate his day for him he added: “When my country people happy, I happy.”
“I am what I am. I am part of you and you are part of me. Yes, I am celebrating right now because the Express call me and by you calling it helping me to give that goodness and say yeh man; Trinidad and Tobago, we have de greatest island on earth,” he continued.
A foreigner in his own back yard
It wasn’t always like that, Nelson lamented. The “Baldhead Rasta” said there was a time when he was not openly accepted by his own people because he was born in Tobago and not Trinidad. Those were painful times, but Nelo said to see his countrymen now fully embrace him will forever be his ultimate validation of the scope of his contribution.
“They call me a foreigner. They say I wasn’t even born in Trinidad and Tobago. ‘We don’t want him here’ dais what they say and yet by the glory of God I receive one of the most honourable honours in this country. They turn round and give me the Hummingbird Gold. Can you imagine, from a nothing, disinherited, and to receive that?!” he said.
“Is like a volcano erupting. The same people who create envy, jealousy and deceit tun ’rong and say nah, yeh boy; dais we boy Nelo.”
Nelson warned against making the same mistake twice. He urged nationals to accept the new generation of music-makers on the island and to stop question if they are doing calypso and soca and “whatever music they doing right”.
“People love to ask me ‘Nelo wha you think about the music nowadays’? You know what I say: time changes, baby.
“You can’t tell me what they doing ain’t right. It’s right because this is the time to do it. But guess what? There is still a little bit of me in all of them. The clothes change but that is still my style, my wine, my jam… they go say I vulgar but all that is a little bit ah me.
“How many kids now go on stage bareback they don’t even put on clothes. Time changes, baby but we drinking the same rum. All they doing is for now and then the next group coming up will take up and do something different,” he said.
More stages to perform
Nelson says he plans to continue to perform once given the opportunities. Told about calypso icon David Rudder’s declaration of performing till he dies and soca star Machel Montano’s contrasting feelings about retiring completely, Nelson laughed.
He offered the thought that both perspectives are only possible because of the work he, Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts), Mighty Sparrow (Dr Slinger Francisco) and Calypso Rose (McArtha Lewis) have completed.
“David and Machel are my brothers but they younger than me. Which one of them is 90 or would be 90 to say that (they either will or will not perform into their 90s)? When David was in school singing I was in United States army mimicking calypsonians and I take Machel singing ‘Too Young to Soca’ on his first tour to France.
“I like that they both give me the respect and they call me papa. Ask either of them when I climb on stage who going on after? No matter how good they is they saying they don’t wanna go on after Nelo.
“They say when (Brian) Lara hit he 100 he not out when and if Nelo hit de 100 yuh know what dey go say? He cyah go no where!
“People go say (after reading this) Nelo I thought you dead. I say if I dead, well Mikey boy, tell dem you talking to a jumbie now,” Nelson concluded with another roaring bout of laughter.