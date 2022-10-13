Divali Nagar returns with nine nights of 'Hindu Panth'

Nine nights of the best of T&T’s East Indian food, fare and entertainment.
All that and more is promised from the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) with tomorrow’s return of the Divali Nagar on Narsaloo Ramaya Marg Road, Endeavour, Chaguanas.
After a two-year pandemic-forced hiatus Divali Nagar 2022 will see a return of hundreds of vendors and entertainers to the famous site from October 15 to 23.
Themed “Hindu Panth” the 34th edition of the Nagar will begin with a gala opening tomorrow featuring remarks from Minister of Tourism Culture & the Arts Randall Mitchell, as well as song, dance and tassa drumming.
NCIC President Dr Deokinanan Sharma, who will declare the Nagar open, said this year’s theme is a continuation of the trend started in 2018.
“The year 2022 has given us all the much longed for opportunity to stage a full-fledged Divali Nagar once again. Continuing in the trend of Divali Nagars held in 2018 and 2019 when the themes were “Hindu Sant” (Hindu saints), and “Hindu Granth” (Hindu sacred books), the NCIC has chosen as its theme for the year 2022, “Hindu Panth” (Hindu denominations),” Sharma said.
NCIC public relations officer Surujdeo Mangaroo, meanwhile, said there will be endless reasons to come to the Nagar each night with guest speakers and a full cast of performers featured on the main stage.
Mangaroo said the Nagar 22 will also feature a dance competition and a youth champ contest. Finalists Satyam Avinash Sankaran, Seeta Motilal, Priya Persad, Amba De Silva, Andrea Lal, Christiane Dookie, Bollywood Dancers, Sharda Harrilal, Amritam Shakti Dance Group and Simone’s Dance Academy will contest the former on October 19. The Youth Champ Contest will feature Shivan Sukhu, Sapna Seepaul, Joelle Samuel, Esha Heralal, Anjely Rajkumar and Victoria Maharaj two days later.
“Our nightly main stage entertainment begins at 7 p.m. with the exception of the final night when the activities begin at 6.30 p.m. In addition the folk theatre will showcase some of our folk traditions. Hundreds of tourists from Canada, USA, England, the Caribbean, Guyana, Suriname, Holland, India and a network of diaspora countries in Africa, Asia and the Pacific nations are expected to come for the event,” Mangaroo told the Express via WhatsApp yesterday.
Booth rental increases unavoidable
There has been cause for concern by some vendors over a ten per cent increase in the rental of booths at the Nagar, Mangaroo confirmed.
The NCIC PRO said, however, those increases are unavoidable due to an increase in the cost of mandatory personnel from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service (TTFS).
“We have to spend over $400,000 for police and fire personnel for the nine days. We have tried our best but the price increase of ten per cent to single booth owners was unavoidable. When you consider there is no entrance fee to the Nagar for over 25 years our only source of revenue is Government subventions for which we remain thankful. But anyone questioning the increase should consider our costs; the stage show alone is $1.5 million,” Mangaroo said.
Divali Nagar, the brainchild of former NCIC head Dr Hans Hanoomansingh, also provides employment for scores of people from the ground level, entertainers, orchestras, musicians, tassa drummers and stage personnel, as well as security personnel, Mangaroo added.
“Divali Nagar fosters social mobility and it is an interactive model, worthy of emulation worldwide.
It has grown to be a huge economic and business enterprise with participation from over 80 large, medium and small enterprises locally, from the Caribbean and India, among other places.
“Our flagship event has been able to foster further ethnic unity in our land, and other countries are taking a page from our social, religious and cultural disposition, all of which augur well for the unity and brotherhood of all mankind,” Mangaroo concluded.
Divali Nagar 2022 Programme
OCT 15 - Opening Night – [7 to 9 p.m.]
Presenter: Mr Neel Ramoutar
Greetings NCIC President Dr Deokinanan Sharma
Greetings Minister of Tourism Culture & the Arts Randall Mitchell
Chief Guest Pandit Dr Rampersad Parasram-Dharmacharya
Performances by: Vedic Chants-Swami Sadashivananda Saraswati Maharaj, Jagdeo Phagoo, Satrupa Sesnarayan, Vickash Roopnarine, Rooplal Girdharie, First Citizens Dragon Boys Tassa Group and ZeeTv Shiv Shakti Dancers.
OCT 16 - Day 2 – [7 to 9:30 p.m.]
Presenters: Sachin Ramsubhag, Shane Anthony Mohammed and Karuna Moonan
Guest speaker: Mayor of Chaguanas Faaiq Mohammed
Performances by: Pandit Anil Maharaj & Group, Shiv Shakti Sangh Ramayan Group (Jhaal Ramayan), Shane Musai & Sandhya Roopnarine (Bharat Natyam), Woodland Dance Academy and RAVE The Band.
OCT 17 - Day 3 – [7 to 9 p.m.]
Presenters: Veejai Ramkissoon, Karuna Moonan and Leanne Dianne Dookie
Guest speaker: Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally
Performances by: Akash Kissoon & Group, Charlie Boys Tassa Group, Rookminee Beepath (Folk), Budhram Holas (Taan Singing), Sunil Ramnath (Kuchipudi dancer), Radha Krishna Dance Group, The band Om Samadhi with Michael O’Brien.
OCT 18 - Day 4 – [7 to 9 p.m.]
Presenters: Karuna Moonan, Karishma Dhowtal and Neel Ramoutar
Guest speaker: Dr. Valmiki Arjoon - Lecturer/Economist
Performances by: Shivannand Maharaj/Narendra Maharaj, Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Cooperation, Dr Sadanand Brahmbhatt, Purwa Joshi, Shrimati Reshma Rajiv and Nritya Sangam Dance Co
OCT 19 - Day 5 – Dance Competition – [7 to 10 p.m.]
Presenters: Leanne Dianne Dookie, Shalini Soochit, Karishma Dhowtal and Karuna Moonan.
Guest speaker: Her Excellency President Paula-Mae Weekes
Performances by: Anjely Rajkumar/Shanta Rajkumar (Local Classical/Bhajan), Neval Chatelal, Savita Singh and NGC Trinidad & Tobago Sweet Tassa
Dance finalists: Satyam Avinash Sankaran, Seeta Motilal, Priya Persad, Amba De Silva, Andrea Lal, Christiane Dookie, Bollywood Dances, Sharda Harrilal, Amritam Shakti Dance Group and Simone’s Dance Academy
OCT 20 - Day 6 – [7 to 9 p.m.]
Presenters: Karishma Dhowtal, Neel Ramoutar and Karuna Moonan.
Guest speaker: Charge D’Affaires Indian High Commission Shri Raju Sharma Performances by: Mahant Ganesham Ramsaroop, Shiv Sangh Ladies Chowtal Group, Devashish Ramdath, Modern Electrical Rhythms, Rawytee Ramroop,Rajesh Dallah,Lutchman Gangoo, Bollywood Dance Group and Qualitec Sanjay Boys Tassa Band.
OCT 21 - Day 7 – Youth Champ Contest - [7 to 10 p.m.]
Presenters: Neel Ramoutar, Shalini Soochit, Leanne Dianne Dookie, Karuna Moonan and Karishma Dhowtal
Guest speaker: Attorney at law Veera Bhajan
Performances by: Sargam International Orchestra, Jovan Luke Rambaran, Ena Anchortassoo-Boodram, Karishma Dhowtal, Priyanka Maharaj, Latchman Bissoon, Susan Mohip Dance Group and “Taal Ka Jadoo” by Ajnish Mohip and Group
Youth Champ Finalists: Shivan Sukhu, Sapna Seepaul, Joelle Samuel, Esha Heralal, Anjely Rajkumar and Victoria Maharaj.
OCT 22 - Day 8 - [7 to 10 p.m.]
Presenters: Karishma Dhowtal, Shalini Soochit, Sachin Ramsubhag and Karuna Moonan.
Guest speaker: Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bisessar
Performances by: Santosh – Rooplal Girdharrie, Dubraj Persad, Bri-Ann Sylvan Bharat Tassa Group, Amritam Shakti Dance Company and Kiss Natraj Dance Group
OCT 23 - Day 9 – Closing Night - [6.30 to 12 p.m.]
Presenters: Veejai Ramkissoon, Neel Ramoutar, Leanne Dianne Dookie, Karishma Dhowtal, Sachin Ramsubhag and Karuna Moonan
Guest speaker: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley
Performances by: Kirtan/Bhajan – Sivanandada Global Mission, Sabri Bindi Seepersad, Khalnayak Academy of Dance, Prema Shakti Dancers & Theatre Productions, Sunanda Mohip(Pannist), Jagdeo Phagoo, Katelin Sultan, NGC Trinidad & Tobago Sweet Tassa (Children’s Group), Chatak Foods Shooting Stars Tassa Group, Veejai Ramkissoon and Sargam International Orchestra featuring: Shri Rana Mohip & Susan Mohip (Duets), Saraswati Maharaj, Satnarine Ragoo, Kimlyn Boodram-Persad, Terelle Maharaj, Mukesh Colai, Nelisha Mohammed, Neera Harripersad and Abhijit Anchortassoo.