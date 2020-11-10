MOM, what was Divali like in Trinidad?
That was the question that motivated Nalini Bissambhar-Sankar, who lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, with her husband and their two sons, to write a personal account of her memories of Divali during the 1980s.
When one of her sons asked her to describe Divali back in Trinidad, Sankar’s first instinct had been to go to the bookstore and find a book that gave a real description of the experience.
When she found none, she decided to put pen to paper and write her own. Her essays were initially meant to be shared between her sons until her eldest, Rahul, encouraged her to compile them into a book. The result is Sankar’s first published book, Divali As I Knew It In Trinidad.
The book is now enjoying a resurgence of interest on digital platforms.
When she began writing the book, Sankar didn’t have to look very far for inspiration. It was just a matter of stringing together some of her most perfect memories of Divali during the 1980s. Most of her fondest memories are of freshly painted walls, new vinyl on the floors, fun snaps and starlights.
Divali has always been a very special and important occasion for Sankar and her siblings, Anil, Ravi B and Nisha, and the large, closely-knit Bissambhar clan. For the extended family of 12 who lived under the same roof in Sangre Grande, preparations for Divali began weeks in advance and involved every member of the family.
“The only thing my grandparents didn’t do for Divali was build another house,” says Sankar, with a laugh. “We painted everything and since we didn’t have a power-washer, my grandfather washed down everything and even repotted plants.”
She remembers working alongside her family members to get the house in tip-top shape, and performing the Lakshmi puja the night before Divali.
Much has changed since those days back in the ’80s. Sankar chose a different career path from her sister and brothers, and became an accountant. She took a huge leap of faith and in 1998 migrated to the US, where she started a family of her own.
Even though Sankar chose a life and career far removed from the limelight, music is still very much a part of her life. Her husband, Nigel, is a musician and has a small band, DIMENSIONZ; and her sons are also professional musicians. Her younger son, Rajeev, has his own studio called JeevBeatz, and did some work on his uncle Ravi B’s last two songs.
Keeping traditions alive
Celebrating special occasions far away from everyone else back in Trinidad has always been difficult for Sankar, but she and her family continue to keep their culture and traditions alive and still come together (albeit on Facetime and other social media) to share in the festivities with her parents and siblings.
Putting together Divali As I Knew It In Trinidad was Sankar’s way of immortalising her memories of Divali for the benefit of her sons. Reading has always been a form of escapism for the accountant, and writing is her way of expressing herself.
As a child, Sankar spent most of her free time in the library, which was just a stone’s throw away from the Bissambhar family home in Sangre Grande. She raised her sons to be readers as well.
Divali As I Knew It In Trinidad combines her love for Divali, family and writing.
Since it was published, the book has struck a chord with many of its readers.
“There are many people who, like me, have left their family behind and are living in a foreign country. They also carry on traditions like making sweets the night before Divali, just to relive memories from home. But I think we all can agree that no matter how much aloo and channa you cook, it’s never the same as Divali back home,” she says.
Sankar plans on editing the book to include illustrations of herself and her family in the near future. Sankar, who once aspired to become a journalist, has also written two other books—Christmas As I knew It In Trinidad and The Soucoyant.
Divali As I Knew It In Trinidad can be found at Evo-Media in Curepe and on Amazon. The book is also available for Kindle and Kindle app download.