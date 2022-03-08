Dive instructor calls for accountability!

He has directed some of the most memorable music videos for the who’s who in the entertainment industry, including Drake’s “Hotline Bling”, Rihanna’s “Pon de Replay” and “Work” (with Drake) , Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” , Usher’s “Yeah”, Kendrick Lamar’s “King Kunta”, but it’s soca music that keeps Director X moving in his down time. And what else do you expect from an iconic music video creator with Trinbago roots?