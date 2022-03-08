Dive instructor calls for accountability!

PADI scuba instructor Pravir Parsotan has been diving since the age of 12. Naturally, the underwater world is his domain. Because Parsotan is so protective of his profession, he has chosen to speak out against companies that use scuba divers to do jobs that should be reserved for commercial divers. He also sounded the warning about “halfway” commercial diving schools, which he says are ill-equipped to train scuba divers in that specialised field. Knowing how to scuba dive does not automatically mean one can do the work of a commercial diver. Parsotan explained the difference.
“What we, as recreational scuba divers, use is a tank, a compressed air cylinder that will allow you about an hour in shallow depth, to recreationally dive in a controlled and relaxed environment. With commercial diving, you’re burning energy because you are at work, one has the additional weight of tools and equipment for welding, cutting and other physical labour, so you would require more air. If you try to breathe off a scuba tank while doing hard work, you will finish that tank in half an hour, so that’s why commercial divers use air surface supply, where there is a compressor connected to hoses which supplies as much air as the divers require for as long as they are working underwater,” explained the dive instructor of Tobago Dive Experience and Dive Trini.
Because of the technical aspects of their job and the risks involved, commercial divers require additional intensive training. However, the exact opposite is taking place and it is putting lives at risk, said Parsotan.
“In Trinidad we are very lax, in the sense that we let scuba divers do commercial diving work. That should not be so. You need to be trained to know how to handle dangerous situations that may arise,”said Parsotan.
Parsotan was appalled when he learned of the tragic deaths of four divers who were trapped in a 30-inch pipeline on the afternoon of February 25, but he admitted he expected and feared that something terrible would happen. The dive instructor also spoke out against what he says is the common practice of having scuba divers scrub the underside of State-owned ferries.
“What are you doing sending scuba divers below ferries to do? Even if it’s to check or clean something, they are not licensed to do that. They are not supposed to be touching those things!” he lamented.
Because there is a high fee attached to trained commercial divers, Parsotan believes some companies may be cutting costs by hiring people with scuba training to get the job done. Since they lack the required training such ones do not have a full grasp of the hazards that are involved, warned Parsotan.
“Scuba divers are trained to move away from risks when they dive recreationally, but commercial divers are trained to do a risk assessment before a job begins and they learn how to work around their risks safely,”said Parsotan, who added that commercial divers are also trained to take note of weather and sea conditions.
Is there a lack of
commercial divers in T&T?
“No. I know of about five young men right now who are commercial certified divers who went to Europe to train, and they can’t get a job. Why? Companies can’t pay them and scuba divers are taking the jobs,”he said.
Parsotan believes young men are lured into doing commercial diving for quick money. Additionally he said there are some dive schools that encourage their students to take on commercial dive work, which he says is a recipe for disaster.
“In my training courses, I will never encourage anyone to do any kind of commercial diving work without the required certification, but there are people in Trinidad who are teaching people to weld while teaching them to scuba dive,” he said.
Parsotan said he was once approached by a young man who wanted to learn to scuba dive, with the intention of doing commercial dive work. Parsotan refused.
The dive instructor is calling for accountability and strict training standards for the local diving industry. Without that, people will find a way around it, and there will be more tragic outcomes, he said.
“I hope stricter regulations are put in place, and the international dive bodies enforce what is taught to young divers,”said Parsotan. “It’s sad that it took a tragedy to shine a light on what’s really going on.”