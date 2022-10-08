DJ Ana can now add cultural ambassador to her growing list of titles and accolades.
The Trinidad and Tobago-based viral DJ star, real name Ana-Leesa Ramnarine, represented soca music to the fullest after being invited by the government of Belize to perform at the Central American nation’s carnival celebrations last month.
Ana, along with her long-standing musical collaborator, Ultra Simmo (Jordan Simmons), were a hit with the massive crowd at the first-ever San Pedro Soca Festival on September 20.
The Edmonton, Canada-born party starter said the invitation by San Pedro Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nunez to share their talents was both an honour and a privilege. Hundreds of fans lined up for a chance to meet and take pictures with the duo after their high-energy set.
“It has been an honour for us to be able to represent the culture of Trinidad and Tobago to the people of Belize. We have been graciously hosted and are delighted that the people here are such enthusiasts of soca and calypso music. A special thank you to Mayor Nunez who believes in the strength of Caribbean music and performers to leverage as part of their tourism economy,” an elated Ana told the Kitcharee.
A return to mas in Central America
The San Pedro festival signalled a much-welcomed return to the masquerade on the Central American mainland after a two-year pandemic-forced hiatus. Belize’s carnival celebrations, staged from September 19 to 22, featured a reimagined format with several simultaneous showcases at various locations throughout the country that culminated with the official carnival Road March parade.
DJ Ana and Ultra Simmo were the featured attractions for the country’s National Pre-Independence Day event on September 20,along with the carnival Road March parade and afterparty the following day. Both showcases followed a stellar performance by soca’s Queen of Bacchanal, Destra Garcia, at the soca fete on September 17.
Ultra Simmo, who currently hosts the popular Friday Night Live and Glam Jam on LIT 102.3 FM showcases with Ana, said building cultural bridges into new markets within the Caribbean and Central America can only augur well for exponents of the arts in T&T.
Simmo, who also co-stars with Ana on the Hollywood-shot sitcom House Out Of Order, says the duo will continue to break barriers and pave a path of success in the entertainment and media industries for themselves and the next generation.
“We have forged a new relationship with the people of San Pedro and Belize, and will continue to develop it to benefit both T&T performers and assist in developing their local DJs and performers in the coming years. We will continue to represent Trinidad and Tobago on the world stage as it further promotes the richness of our people and culture,” Ultra Simmo concluded.
