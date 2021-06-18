Do it for Dad

A song that is truly an evergreen soul classic originally recorded by the Five Stairsteps, that has been covered by a host of artistes, among them the likes of Nina Simone, The Spinners, Mary Wilson, Kirk Franklin with Donnie McLurkin and Kelly Rowland, and even sampled by Janet Jackson in her song “Truth”, has now been covered by a Trinidadian artiste alongside his daughter, just in time for the Father’s Day weekend and to also bring some positive vibes in this time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delivering what can only be summed up as the right message at the right time, local artist, Ziggy Rankin has released a major collaboration cover for the 70s single, “O-o-h Child”.