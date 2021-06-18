Do it for Dad

It’s his special day. Make him something special to show how much you appreciate him.
A special breakfast. A hearty lunch or a mouth-watering dinner. Whichever you choose, here are a few recipes to celebrate dad! Follow Trinicookstt on Facebook and Instagram for more recipe ideas.
CHEESY BREAKFAST BISCUITS
INGREDIENTS
2 cups flour
1¼ cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
6 oz unsalted butter, cold and cut in small pieces
1 tbsp baking powder
¾ tsp salt
2 cloves garlic, minced or grated
1 cup milk
1 large egg
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
METHOD
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, add the flour, salt and baking powder. Mix well.
Add the butter to the flour and cut the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. This can be done with a pastry cutter, with two knives or use hands and crumble the butter with fingers.
Beat the milk, egg and garlic together. Add to the flour mixture as well as the grated cheddar cheese. Mix together just until the ingredients are combined.
Using an ice cream scoop or large-enough spoon, drop the dough on the prepared baking sheet, leaving about ½-inch between each biscuit.
Top each biscuit with a little grated Parmesan cheese.
Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 15 minutes until golden brown. Remove and serve.
CREAMY SALMON ALFREDO
From Cup of Joe Caribbean
INGREDIENTS
2 4-oz fillets salmon, skinless
Salt and black pepper
Dashes of pepper sauce
3 oz butter
3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 tbsp fresh green seasoning
2 cups cooking cream
1 ½ cups grated Parmesan cheese
1 ½ cups sliced fresh mushrooms
3-4 kale leaves, stems removed and leaves chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
1 lb fettuccine
Extra grated Parmesan cheese
Diced fresh tomatoes
METHOD
Cut the salmon into ½-inch chunks. Season with a little salt, black pepper, and pepper sauce. Let marinate for just about half an hour.
Meanwhile cook the fettuccine in boiling water. Drain and set aside.
In a saucepan, heat half of the butter over medium high heat. Add the salmon and sauté for 1-2 minutes, just until the salmon turns opaque. Remove from the pot.
In the same pot, add the remaining butter and let melt. Add the mushrooms and kale and sauté for approximately 2-3 minutes until tender. Season the vegetables with a little salt and black pepper. Add the garlic and cook for a further minute. You may need to add a little more butter.
Add the cooking cream and stir well. Add the grated Parmesan cheese, green seasoning and stir. Let simmer for 3-5 minutes, stirring often. The sauce will begin to thicken a little. Taste and adjust seasonings. More cream or cheese may be added to your taste and sauce thickness.
Add the cooked salmon and stir into the sauce. Add the cooked fettuccine. Mix well to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
Place the pasta into the serving bowls and sprinkle with diced tomatoes and extra cheese. Serve immediately.
MEATBALL PIZZA PIE
From Cup of Joe Caribbean
INGREDIENTS
12-15 cooked meatballs
1 ½ cups grated cheddar cheese
1 cup grated mozzarella cheese
½ cup grated parmesan cheese
FOR THE PIZZA DOUGH:
2 ½ cups flour
1 small pack active dry yeast
1 tsp white sugar
1 cup warm water
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp salt
1-2 tbsp cornmeal
FOR THE SAUCE:
1 ½ cups tomato sauce
1 tsp dried oregano
Pinch of salt
Pinch of sugar
Few dashes Worcestershire sauce
½ tsp pepper sauce or red pepper flakes (optional)
METHOD
Mix the yeast together with the warm water and sugar. Let stand for 5-10 minutes until foamy. In another bowl, mix together the flour and salt. Add the yeast mixture and the oil and stir well until the dough comes together. Turn onto a floured surface and knead until smooth.
Place dough in a greased bowl and let rest for ½ hour. The dough should be enough for two pizzas.
Sauce: Meanwhile, mix all sauce ingredients together in a small pot over medium heat. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly grease a large round pie dish or deep pizza pan. Sprinkle with a little cornmeal.
Punch dough down and divide in half. Roll one half dough out on a floured surface and place in the prepared dish, pressing the dough evenly up the sides.
Mix together the grated cheddar cheese and the mozzarella cheese.
Spread a thin layer of the sauce evenly over the dough. Sprinkle with 1/3 of the cheddar and mozzarella mix. Place the meatballs in a single layer over the cheese. Spoon tomato sauce over each meatball. Then sprinkle with the remaining cheese as well as the grated Parmesan Cheese.
Bake in preheated oven for approximately 20-25 minutes or until pizza is golden brown and the cheese bubbling. Let sit for 1-2 minutes before slicing and serving.
HOMEMADE BURGERS
INGREDIENTS
1 lb minced meat
½ cup breadcrumbs
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 egg
2 tbsp ketchup
½ tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
1 tbsp soy sauce
Few dashes Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp pepper sauce (optional)
Cheese slices
2-3 tbsp olive oil
Toppings:
Lettuce
Mushrooms
Bacon
Tomatoes
Onions
METHOD
Place meat in a large bowl.
Add the remaining ingredients except the cheese and oil. Mix just until all the ingredients are incorporated.
Form into 4 large patties or 8 small ones. Place on a large platter and let marinate in refrigerator for at least half hour. Remove when ready to cook.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
Heat oil over medium high heat in a large oven friendly saucepan.
Place patties in oil and let brown for approximately 2-3 minutes on each side.
Place in preheated oven to finish cooking to preferred doneness. When the burgers are almost done, place cheese on top and put back in oven for cheese to melt. The burgers should not remain in the oven longer than 10-12 minutes.
Place on toasted burger buns with your favourite burger toppings. Enjoy.