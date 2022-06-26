Spending time with dogs can help reduce stress in children.
That’s according to a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE.
The study examined stress levels in children in the UK before and after spending 20 minutes with a trained dog and professional handler. The sessions were twice a week for four weeks.
The results were compared with a control group of children who didn’t spend time with dogs and a group who practised meditation instead.
Researchers said the children who spent time with dogs showed significantly lower cortisol (stress hormone) levels after their interactions than either the control or meditation group. This was the case in both mainstream and special educational needs schools.
The researchers said dog interventions can successfully reduce stress levels in schoolchildren, but they also point out that additional research is needed to determine the optimal amount of time spent with dogs to reduce stress.
The results of the new study match the findings of previous research.
A 2018 literature review reported that dogs provide stress relief and social support in terms of increasing social interaction, easing loneliness and depression, and possibly increasing exercise activity.
Andrea Dorn, MSW, a clinical social worker, author of When Someone Dies: A Children’s Mindful How-To Guide on Grief and Loss, and a mother of two boys, suggests the latest research confirms there are significant benefits in exposing children to dogs to reduce stress.
Dorn told Healthline that exposing children to healthy and well-tempered dogs can provide several other stress-busting benefits.
They include the following:
• Positive, loyal, and unconditional love and connection (i.e., a sense of belonging).
• Important lessons about, which can build confidence and a secure sense of self.
• An avenue to focus outside of the self, providing a distraction from stress and anxiety.
• Increase in social skills and a decrease in behaviour struggles.
• A sense of security that can make children feel safe.
• Sensory and nervous system stimulation and regulation through petting or holding the dog.
Dr Sandra Bonat, is a paediatric physician advisor at VIP StarNetwork, a provider of mobile and on-site health services. She completed her residency programme in general paediatrics and a fellowship in paediatric endocrinology.
Bonat told Healthline that if the child has never been around a dog before, it is important to give the child some exposure to a dog prior to bringing a dog into the family.
This can be done either through interaction with a friend or a family member’s dog or in another type of controlled setting.
Akua Boetang, PhD, a licensed psychotherapist and member of the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, told Healthline that parents can help children make the most of having a dog with the following strategies:
• Allow children to identify how the pet may be a part of their emotional wellness.
• Educate the child on how caring for the pet could serve as a potential stress reliever.
• Make sure responsibility connected to the dog doesn’t add more stress to the child.
• What else to consider before getting a dog.
• Temperament.
“Look for a dog that is calm, confident, affectionate, and friendly,” said Bonat.
Dorn agrees, noting that high-maintenance dogs or dogs with a history of aggression have the potential to increase anxiety within a family and household.
Family Involvement
“It can be helpful to do some research and investigating before involving your child in the process,” said Dorn.
“Talk with your child about this possible new addition to your family and allow them to meet potential dogs to find one they feel a connection with,” she added. —healthline.com