Dominica World Creole Music Festival returns

After a two-year hiatus as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Dominica World Creole Music Festival, which attracts many Caribbean nationals, is finally back.
From Friday to Sunday, patrons will get a taste of soca, dancehall, reggae, zouk, kompa, and bouyon.
The 2022 edition of the festival will feature many different musical genres from popular singing stars such as Patrice Roberts, Kes the Band, Bouyon King, Shenseea and Dexta Daps, Asa Banton, Afrobeats star Burna Boy and Zouk, French ragga and kompa singers Jocelyne Beroard of Kassav fame, Chiré LaKay, Admiral T out of Guadeloupe, and out of Haiti K-Dilak and Bedjine and Enposib.
Speaking to the Kitcharee about the preparations for the festival, last Friday, Discover Dominica Destination (DDA) marketing manager Kimberly King said arrangements are moving along quite nicely.
“I walked the Festival last Thursday and the forecourt of the Windsor Park Sports Stadium (where many of the upcoming local acts perform) is ready and the main stage is near completion with minor tweaks underway, the relevant safety checks are in place and the production team has finalised the sound checks for this week,” King highlighted.
When asked if it was difficult for DDA to get back into the groove due to the two years downtime, King said as the Festival is in its 22nd edition, the learning curve is well established.
“However, this is the largest festival to date (23 acts) and definitely one that has the most global reach. With that came a few areas of opportunity. We were able to work through these, learn from them and press forward with planning an exceptional show,” she explained.
In an effort to keep the festival attractive with top artists in the Caribbean and internationally, King indicated that they begin with a list of artists influenced by public opinion and then narrow it down to a programme that it feels will have most impact in terms of relevance, catalogue (of music) and pull factor.
“The festival was built on certain genres, especially the Dominican-created genres of cadence-lypso, bouyon, and francophone genres like zouk and kompa so we strive to have artists representing these genres at the festival,” the marketing manager said.
The festival, which is held at the end of October, leads into the country’s Independence Day celebrations on November 3. Pre-Covid, the numbers of patrons on the festival nights, King said, ranged from 5-8,000. She said Saturday has been a popular night for nightly ticket sales in addition to persons with season tickets.
“The two-year hiatus will certainly help with the number of visitors to the island and patrons to the show, especially those loyalists or music aficionados longing for the return of the event. We know that the line-up tends to have the greatest effect on attendance and annually we have grown the show in terms of the artist’s star power. This year is particularly balanced with top artists in multiple genres including what is the most trending genre, afrobeat,” she acknowledged.
The destination markets that the Creole Music Festival attracts are French West Indies (namely Guadeloupe and Martinique).
In 2019, King said the numbers of attendees from this source market represented almost 50 per cent of total attendees.
The DDA’s aim is to attract more Trinidad and Tobago nationals, she said the reason is that T&T is the largest English-speaking Caribbean market in close proximity to Dominica.
“Many Trinidadians are unaware that Caribbean Airlines offers a direct flight to Dominica on Thursdays and a return on Saturday. For the Festival we have also added capacity to allow Trinbagonians to arrive on Thursday October 27 and depart on Monday October 31,” she observed.
This Creole Music Festival is a major tourism driver for Dominica, as festivals and events represent a significant pillar in the island’s tourism promotion.
“Based on the visitor arrivals and the on island spend, there is continued interest at a macro level on how the event can be further developed and contribute to an overall sustainable tourism product,” King said.
Along with the musical festivities, a creole village set up from tomorrow to Thursday in the botanical gardens of the capital (Roseau) will allow visitors to discover Dominica.
Other aspects patrons can enjoy at the Festival, King said, is the rich creole culture, which is very evident in the food.
“In addition to the amazing stage performances and the overall vibe, I will encourage attendees to sample the crab backs, callaloo soup and goat water (a light soup made with freshly seasoned goat meat) among other tasty delicacies. Or visit the craft market and purchase a uniquely Dominican gift item to return home with,” she emphasised.
Dominica, just like other countries in the Caribbean and internationally, all pre-arrival Covid testing for vaccinated and unvaccinated have been removed and the mask mandate has been dropped.
While Covid has not left the world entirely, the marketing manager mentioned that as much as it is practical, social distancing will be encouraged.
“There will be sanitising stations provided and everyone is urged to wash their hands. During this pandemic, the health professionals have done an outstanding job of raising public awareness, managing the virus and the locals have taken the required precautions to protect themselves,” she pronounced.
So what other plans does DDA have for 2023, apart from this festival, King announced that Dominica was recently awarded the number one Caribbean destination by Travel and Leisure publication.
“Our plan is to constantly go to market with this key message and focus on our public relations and trade activations for specific markets. For festival and event goers, expect Carnival dubbed the ‘real mas’ in February, Jazz ‘n Creole at the end of April, a new ‘tasty’ event (surprise) and of course, World Creole Music Festival at the end of October,” she added.