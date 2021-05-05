Don’t just abandon pets

SINCE the start of the pandemic, more people have been turning to animals to help them cope. The negative side to that, says Roger Marshall of the Animals 360 Foundation, is that there has been a substantial increase in the number of people who are abandoning their pets, simply because they cannot afford to keep and feed them.
Animals 360 and other organisations try to assist households with food so they can keep their pets. The foundation is urging people to find homes among families and friends because the shelters are so burdened with the number of animals they already have.
“The two key shelters in Trinidad don’t have the capacity to house all the pets that are being surrendered,” says Marshall.
The foundation, through its Animal Pride Programme, has made spaying and neutering stray and homeless animals their main focus. They also assist low-income families with spay and neuter services, with the intention of reducing the number of animals.
The Animals 360 Foundation has spent more than one million dollars donated by private and corporate citizens over the past four years to sterilise over 3,800 animals. Their spaying and neutering programme reduces the number of stray animals on our nation’s roads by tens of thousands.
National response needed
Despite several petitions to the Government for assistance, the work of controlling the overpopulation of dogs and cats was achieved without the support of the Government, said Marshall.
“In our view, the Government is not stepping up to do its part; we have no Government pounds operating, all the shelters for stray animals are privately run shelters. Government needs to step up to do its part. That’s the responsibility of any government in any developing country,” says Marshall.
Animal welfare requires a national response and not just intervention from the private sector, says Marshall. Animals 360 has been lobbying the Government to enact legislation that would benefit animal welfare and, by extension, our cultural behaviour.
“Unfortunately, we are not a very compassionate people when it comes to animal welfare. You can tell that from the number of strays we have roaming the streets, which leads to animal cruelty, mistreatment of animals by people and the lack of food and shelter which animals need to survive. So there needs to be an element of Government direction to protect our animals, and that in itself will lead to more compassion by citizenry and that’s what we’re trying to achieve,” he says.
Four-pronged approach
There is a four-pronged approach to animal welfare, says Marshall. It includes the Summary Offences Act, which addresses fines and penalties for animal cruelty; animal welfare regulations, which deal with how animals are kept and treated; stray dog control; and, finally, legislation to regulate the use of fireworks.
Time and time again, Animals 360, in conjunction with its network of supporters, has made representation to the executive and legislative branches of the State to act on legislating animal welfare regulations to protect our animals. But no substantive recommendations or regulations have been implemented, wrote the Animals 360 Foundation in a media release.
Marshall applauds the move by the Ministry of Agriculture to appoint a committee to address animal welfare and says it is a step in the right direction. The Animals 360 Foundation and its supporters are calling on the Government to do its part to influence the level of society’s compassion by implementing animal welfare standards and regulations, including stray dog control.
“We want to get people to appreciate the need for animal welfare,” says Marshall. “Animals are sentient beings; they need to be cared for. They need food, water and shelter, and they shouldn’t be abandoned all over the place. We want to build a compassionate and humane society that cares for its animals. And this includes not just domesticated animals but all wildlife.”