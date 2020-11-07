They beckoned in the distance; white squares with colourful sprinkles on the top, neatly set in a Pyrex dish on the table. Melt-in-yuh-mouth barfi… “Ma I cyah get even a little taste?” It was the day before Divali as she begged her mother for a taste of barfi, the popular Indian sweet made for Divali celebrations. Ma gave her “the look” and the case was closed… No tasting of sweets before the rituals of Divali on Divali day.
Today, more than 30 years later Natasha Haniff still remembers that particular Divali like it was yesterday. Of course now she can make her own barfi, but the fond memories of Divali as a child still create a warm, nostalgic feeling not just for her taste buds but for her heart.
“As Hindus, in our home Divali was a very big deal, especially for my mom. We used to prepare weeks in advance, starting with fasting- no meat, no alcohol. The day before Divali we would do most of the work. Like making the sweets- barfi, kurma, ladoo, gulab jamoom, jalebi, and many other sweets,” Haniff reminisces. Like most Trinbagonian families (Hindus and others) Divali is a festive occasion… Celebrated by Hindus around the world, the festival of lights symbolises the lifting of spiritual darkness; a celebration of good over evil and light over darkness. It is a time for prayer, fasting and of course the traditional foods.
“Barfi is one of my favourite Indian sweets. I used to help my mother pass it (milk powder) through a sieve for a smooth texture then to mix in the phag (syrup). Imagine having all these delicious sweets in your house and not being able to sample them until Divali day when mom finished saying her Puja. Luckily for us she did her Puja early in the day so that the wait wasn’t tedious,” the mother of two recalls. But there was another rule of the house, Haniff warns- “My mother never allowed us to taste the sweets before offering them up. She used to argue- ‘you can’t juta it’. or in other words make it unclean”.
As Haniff shares her prized Divali memories, I remember some of my own. Cherished memories of when my sister and I used to go across to celebrate with our gracious neighbours, the Subraths. Lighting deyas was natural to us like lighting candles for All Souls Day (we were Roman Catholics). I guess many Trinis also share these memories and without a doubt the Divali food. The chataigne, which used to be a good meat replacement and the parasad in the brown bags.
“On Divali day we used to cook all the veggies (pumpkin, bhagi, mango, chataigne, channa and aloo) with buss up shut, rice and dhal. On that day our house would be full with non-Hindus. It was always a joy having our family over along with the whole neighbourhood of Kelly Village where we lived. We would make a lot of jokes, sing bhajans and our guests would commend our tasty food!”
Tasty food and love…
It was Haniff’s family mantra back then and it has become her reality today as she is now a food artisan specialising in seasonings, pepper sauce (scorpion pepper), nuts in many different styles and condiments like tamarind sauce, amchar, chutneys and even pineapple kutchela.
“Very soon I will add barfi to my offerings,” the proud owner of N&S Products catering services states.
Coconut barfi and much more, the sweet and spicy food connoisseur is committed to using her early experiences to compliment her business. But business aside, Divali continues to be a special time for her as a Hindu woman.
“My mother taught me many things but the greatest skill she taught me was how to cook. At my stall at the Green Market, Santa Cruz, I always challenge my customers to try a new culinary experience. I believe that our local food is an attraction to people all over the world. Even the way we make barfi is somewhat different to other countries. And this is why I will keep these traditions alive for my children so that they can have mouth-watering memories to share with their children,” the Arima resident declares.
In closing, in addition to wishing everyone a happy Divali, Haniff shares her barfi recipe so that all can get a taste of the wonderful white squares with colourful sprinkles on the top!
Simple Barfi Recipe
Ingredients:
2 cups full cream milk powder
3 ozs heavy cream,
1¼ cup granulated sugar
1½ Tbsp grated ginger,
¼ Cup Water
1 Tsp Cardamom
1 Dash Nutmeg
¼ Tsp all spice powder
Multicoloured sprinkles
Method:
Sift the powdered milk into a bowl. Mix the powdered milk and heavy cream until it starts to develop a dry, crumbly texture. Grease a baking dish and add some sprinkles. Bring to a boil the water, sugar, ginger, cardamom, nutmeg and all spice for nine minutes. Then pour over the milk and mix quickly. Pour mixture into greased dish. Add more sprinkles on the top and let the mixture set. Cut before fully set and then leave in the refrigerator overnight.