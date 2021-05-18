Donkey diplomacy

Doh jackass de scene.
It’s the most repeated and typed phrase, both on and off the phone screen, at the moment in Trinidad and Tobago.
Those four words first popped up on social media just about a year ago to describe the actions of nationals who either flouted or skirted the Government’s pandemic regulations. Their ill-advised actions were routinely followed by stricter policies, and with rising positive Covid-19 cases eventually led to a complete reinforcing of limitations on business and physical movements last week.
Those happenings prompted calypsonian Devon Seale to turn to ace calypso writer Christophe Grant for new material last Wednesday. A day later, Seale had three verses and three choruses from Grant in his inbox. A day on from that, on Friday, music producer Angelo Pantin was putting instrumentation to Seale’s melody.
On Saturday, 24 hours later, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley referenced the song’s infamous four-word punchline in pleading with nationals to obey Government’s pandemic restrictions before imposing a state of emergency (SoE) in T&T.
“As the youths would say, I got ‘a forward’ from the PM,” Seale said when he spoke to the Express during an online exchange on Monday.
“I missed the name referencing, so all I heard was, ‘jackass de thing’, then my phone was just ringing off the hook,” the former national calypso monarch (2016) continued.
Seale speculated the PM heard the raw version of the song he sent to local radio only hours before the media conference. Anticipating rising Covid cases and deaths would force the PM to call an SoE, Seale had Pantin ready a mix of the song for radio on Saturday morning.
“We forwarded it to i95.5 FM’s “Barbershop” programme with John (Gill) and John (Benoit). It was featured just before the midday news,” Seale revealed.
“It is opportune for the calypsonian and the calypso fraternity that the PM also saw the relevance to quote from the calypso, knowing that it would have had a greater impact as it deals with an important social issue,” Seale continued.
A voice of reason
Seale says it is the duty of the calypsonian to be a voice of reason in times of crisis.
Traditionally, the calypsonian has served as the mouthpiece of the people, reflecting society’s thoughts and feelings on a variety of issues, from politics to social and sport. The calypsonian has also issued advisories to the public in the past, warning about the importance of schooling like in Mighty Sparrow’s (Slinger Francisco) “Education” (1967) or the significance of “seeking employment before enjoyment”, in the case of the late Shadow’s (Winston Bailey) “Lookin’ for Horn” (2000).
“If we go back in time, we had many warning songs such as Lord Shorty’s “Watch Out My Children” or Black Stalin’s “Mr Pan Maker”. We have always been that voice and we continue to bring that message in song,” Seale said.
Grant was an obvious choice to compose the song, Seale continued. The veteran writer/composer has had a pen in five National Calypso Monarch winning titles, including: the late Singing Sandra’s (Sandra Des Vignes-Millington) two crowns, “Voices From The Ghetto” and “Song of Healing” in 1999, and “For Whom The Bell Tolls” and “Ancient Rhythms” in 2003; Denise Plummer’s “Nah Leaving” (2001); Karene Asche’s “Careful” and “Uncle Jack” in 2011; and Seale’s “Respect God’s Voice” and “Spirit of Carnival” in 2016.
“We were speaking about the alarming figures re: positive Covid cases and our behaviour as citizens. We discussed about the press conferences being very informative, but somehow not reaching the man in the street, and decided a more-simple, plain-talk bad-manners message could be used,” Seale explained.
Rise to the occasion
Grant meanwhile said the song was composed “in about half-hour max”. The lyrics, he said, mirrors his sentiments on the general lack of seriousness by nationals towards avoiding gatherings, social distancing, proper mask wearing and general hygiene.
“Once the title was settled, the composition basically wrote itself as I knew just what needed to be said. The three verses took about the length of a time it took to type out same, roughly 20 minutes,” Grant added.
Seale offered condolences to the families of Covid victims and urged nationals to continue to look out for one another during these difficult times. As of Monday, 125 nationals had lost their lives to Covid-19 for the month of May, bringing the total death count on the islands to 294.
“I would like to offer my deepest condolences for the loss of so many lives. In the face of adversity, please keep your spirits high by demonstrating faith. Let’s continue to be our brother’s keeper and we will come out of this more resilient and unified.
“To those worried over really sick relatives, I pray that they are healed through the care of our dedicated doctors and nurses, and encourage them to keep observing the health protocols to protect their families,” Seale said.
As for those still “jackassing the scene”, Seale said every national of T&T must “rise to the occasion” to see our country through this health crisis.
“In this fight for survival, sacrifices are required and this pandemic is not forever, so I’m pleading with them to rise to the occasion, and to the entire nation, let’s be safe and get vaccinated,” Seale concluded.
“Doh Jackass De Scene”
Singer: Devon Seale
Writer: Christophe Grant
Verse 1
Trini,
Hear me,
There is a pandemic going on;
Worldwide,
Broadside,
With people dying from dusk to dawn;
If yuh doh believe me well then check out India,
They having record deaths now in every area,
Body bags stretching out yeah from mile to mile,
And if we eh careful, we go stockpile!
Chorus 1
So please listen to me T&T,
Batten down … or face an SoE,
I believe dat stick break in yuh ear
Yuh only want to lime like you doh care,
Yuh need to be better now than you’ve ever been,
I begging yuh please…(Doh jackass de scene);
I never see dotishness so yet,
Everywhere I turn is zesser fete,
And your excuse most naturally,
You believe dat God is ah Trini,
We will not be safe until we all get vaccine,
So please, please, please…(Doh jackass de scene)!!!
Verse 2
Wise guy,
No lie,
De parallel health care it falling down;
Tings dread,
No beds,
Will mean dat we all heading underground;
But with all de warnings dat de PM give you,
You still wouldn’t stop until you see ah curfew,
De way how de promenade pack up every night,
I feel like yuh doing this ting for spite!
Chorus 2
So listen to me now T&T,
Pat down…or face an SoE,
I begging you…change yuh attitude,
For de gift of life show gratitude,
Better you stay indoors like you quarantine,
I begging yuh please…(Doh hee haw de scene);
Protocols advise “please do not roam”,
De safest place is in your home,
U doh have to lime or congregate,
A coffin just might be your fate,
De virus invisible, so it moves unseen,
Please, please, please…(Doh jackass de scene)!!!
Verse 3
Comrade,
Tings hard,
Without ah wuk you just cyar survive;
But friend,
In de end,
No money better than not alive;
So bend yuh ear and please heed this final warning,
Or is your family that just might be mourning,
I know yuh fed up and feel you just cyar cope,
But where there is life there is always Hope!
Chorus 3
So please listen to me T&T,
Pat down…or face an SoE,
De time has come to be serious,
If we want to conquer de virus,
De way how we misbehaving is most obscene,
Brother, please…(Doh hee haw de scene);
Obey de law and de police,
If we want this pestilence to cease,
De only way out of this nightmare,
Is to do our part and show we care,
Is time we set de pace in de Caribbean,
All yuh please, please, please…(Doh hee haw de scene)!!!
Time to fall in line like we’ve never been
So please, please, please…(Doh hee haw de scene)
Before GG unleash his war machine,
I beg yuh please, please, please…(Doh jackass de scene)
For dem who want to sabotage de vaccine,
All yuh please, please, please…(Doh jackass de scene)!!!