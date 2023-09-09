‘Doubles’ or Nuttin’

Bare naked in front of his people.
That’s how filmmaker Ian Harnarine will stand on September 20, when his feature film Doubles premiers at the opening of the trinidad+tobago film festival (ttff).
The 18th edition of the festival, staged by the Filmmakers Collaborative of Trinidad and Tobago (FILMCO), opens on September 20 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s and runs until September 27.
The story of a Trinidadian street vendor, who must travel to Toronto, Canada and decide if he will help save his estranged father from dying, Doubles, draws intimate parallels to Harnarine’s own life.
Born in Toronto, to Trinbagonian parents the gifted storyteller has longed his entire life to finally belong. His physical Indo-Trinidadian features stick out in the Great White North, while his strong Canadian dialect belie his blood connection to these shores.
“It’s a really complicated feeling,” a contemplative Harnarine responded, when asked by the Kitcharee last Friday about his upcoming premier.
Pausing on the phone line for several seconds, as if waiting for an “action” cue on set, he finally found the words to relay those complex emotions.
“It’s such a strange thing to be in a nation of people who talk and sound the way you do, but know you don’t belong in Canada or New York. I’m inside eating pelau and roti and baigan and I know the people outside not doing that.
“Then, when I’m here and we all eat the same things I feel accepted, until I speak. I don’t know if they consider me Trinidadian. I know in Canada I’m definitely not seen as Canadian,” the holder of a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degree from the NYU Graduate Film Academy in New York related.
Harnarine, who incidentally also holds a Master’s in Nuclear Physics from the University of Illinois, has poured and wrapped all those insecurities into Doubles. The full-length feature is inspired by his 2011 short film Doubles With Slight Pepper which was executively produced by American film legend Spike Lee and won the Best Short Film Award at both the Toronto International Film Festival and the Canadian Academy Awards.
Harnarine, who was selected by Filmmaker magazine as one of the 25 new faces of Independent Film, has made dozens of films for Sesame Street, earning an Emmy nomination for Party Done.
He hopes with the help of his cast of T&T actors Errol Sitahal, Patti-Anne Ali, Penelope Spencer and Sanjiv Boodu to receive that final validating “approval from my people”.
“The ideal situation is people in Trinidad will see this film and see themselves in it. That’s the most important thing for me, for people to like it and say they got it right. There haven’t been many depictions of us in mainstream film and television that are true and everything we did was to get it true. Now the Trinidadian audience will determine if we succeeded,” he said.
Full family support
The Harnarine family in T&T has “showed up and showed out” for his full feature, says Harnarine. Regardless of the critical response from the rest of the nation, he says the physical investment alone, from his kin, has made the project worthwhile.
“Everyone is extremely excited. They know how important this is to me. I’ve been making this film for years. From staying in my cousin’s house for weeks, trying to get the initial shots done, to my family showing up every time I needed people in the background of a shot. I’m so grateful for their support,” he said.
Harnarine anticipates while international audiences will appreciate “the fundamental human emotion of his story” only a Caribbean audience “will get all the jokes”.
“There are cultural details in the film, a lot of jokes that are really funny that an international audience wouldn’t understand. Then there is the soundtrack to the film. It is amazing and there are a lot of songs that are really important to the local audience, anthems that other peoples won’t understand,” he explained.
Harnarine says he has been “very impressed” by the level of film talent in T&T and urged the public to support the islands’ filmmakers because “they have real stories to tell”.
Over 100 films in a variety of genres will be shown at venues across the island during ttff 2023 including MovieTowne, Port of Spain, the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis), Port of Spain and The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Film Programme at the university’s St Augustine campus.
Two special open air night cinema activations are also planned for Fatima College grounds, Port of Spain and Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.
“To me there are so many talented filmmakers in Trinidad right now with real stories to tell. Trinidadians on the whole are expert storytellers, if you go in any rum shop right now someone telling a story.
“They have the stories, but it’s important the public comes out and support. We need people to see Trinidadian films. I promise you the stories are worth seeing and hearing,” Harnarine concluded.