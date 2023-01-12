Dread Wizard casts more kaiso magic

To say Sharlan Bailey cuts a Shadowy figure in calypso music would be the understatement of the year.
Bailey has drawn an impenetrable circle as the Dread Wizard. His microphone his wand. His quick-fire lyrics spellbinding to audiences.
Against the backdrop of a colourful, pretty landscape the Dread Wizard is certainly something different. A dark figure, unafraid to share controversial and unpainted opinions.
“Ah don’t think that anyone sets out to be different,” Bailey countered during an intriguing WhatsApp exchange with the Express in the late hours of Wednesday night.
“I know most artistes say they trying to be different or trying for a different sound, but different is a mindset. I think you have to be born different and think different and live different for different to happen,” he continued.
Being born to the late calypso icon Shadow (Winston Bailey) undoubtedly accounts for his fresh perspective to music making. Bailey said the Dread Wizard is the character left standing after an internal battle of all his musical influences.
“Early in life, I tried to find my own space between my father’s work and my big brother’s (Shawn) work. I think I found a ground where I got to be real and true to my art. But then again, my father used to say that I was really different and ah have the new sound of kaiso. Well, Dread Wizard is an acceptance of how much I can’t change and as much as I want to be me, I also represent something else: The House of Bailey,” he explained.
Carrying on the Bailey family legacy is the fulfilment of a promise he made years ago to his father, he revealed.
“Well, one major concern is fulfilling a promise that I made to my father, which is to make music until they ‘hear me’. And when ‘it gets hard, hit harder’ because there is ‘no one that can stop me from creating music other than myself’,” he continued, echoing Shadow’s words.
Lyrics and sounds for different moods
The proverbial “they” are hearing him loud and clear with the release of three rapso-fuelled kaiso singles, including the combative “Repartee”, the groovy “Ur Love” and danceable “Different Something”. He chants on the former:
Know dat ah on spot
Cause ah neva miss fire cause ah too hot
Yuh gotta be afraid ah meh onslaught
Ah represent de presence of a million gunshots
And yuh granny shaking she whatnot
And ah sicker on the mic when I’m on pot
I’m the rapsoman that stands, with a guitar in hand
Like a King called Lancelot
Go tell dem ah bad without mercy
All who playing queen b---- like Cercei
Who feel de power of de word and de riddim of de word
Is a print on a jersey
Go tell dem I is kaiso anarchy
Real super powers so dey cyah Skinner Park me
Wear black cause I graduate khaki
Lyrics book long, long like mih natty
Start de party
1000, 10,000, to bar me one.
Bailey smiled at the praises over his rhythmic structure and flow, adding that in dark times like the recent pandemic-forced restrictions, it is the song writer’s job to find beauty.
“I believe that a song writer’s power is based upon the ability of the human being to turn ugly into beauty, and turn life into art. I was feeding off of everything: isolation, solitude, energies and people,” he explained.
Moving his studio into the living room of his house, Bailey said he had several stop-starts to find the right sounds and messages to share, and credits mastering engineer Lauritz Liddlelow of the Ritz Room for giving his self-produced work a polished finished.
Though he looks like his father, dresses like him and has similar vocal runs, Bailey maintains they are two different kind of performers.
“People see similarities. The difference I see, though, is how I use the stage as compared to how he used the stage. We know he preferred to have the mic on the stand, but then again in all fairness, you are asking me to find similarities to a music monster,” he joked.
Off stage, Bailey says he is so like his father that they often clashed and “complained” about each other. But as his musical proficiency grew, so did the time they spent together in isolation, creating music.
“It took us a while before we both realised that it was time to drop the guard and stop being each other to each other. I was complaining about him, he was complaining about me. Music was a major aspect of our commonality; we weren’t afraid to run studio marathons and the minute I became competent enough to play the other roles in his science—producer, arranger, musician and engineer—there was no reason for other people to be there, and that became our time and our comfort place to rap, too,” he revealed.
“Other similarities, well, appreciation for nature, birds, guitars and Chuck Taylor Converse,” he added, with a loud laugh.
Expect to see the Dread Wizard at pop-up events throughout the ongoing Mother of All Carnivals. He also plans to release his new EP, Planet Dread, in June and will once again host Shadowology, a discussion and expose over his father’s works during Calypso History Month in October.
For bookings, contact Omari Ashby at 689-3721; or rapsoman@gmail.com.