Dread Wizard casts more kaiso magic

To say Sharlan Bailey cuts a Shadowy figure in calypso music would be the understatement of the year.

Bailey has drawn an impenetrable circle as the Dread Wizard. His microphone his wand. His quick-fire lyrics spellbinding to audiences.

Against the backdrop of a colourful, pretty landscape the Dread Wizard is certainly something different. A dark figure, unafraid to share controversial and unpainted opinions.