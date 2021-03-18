Candice Clarke

expanding her brand: Candice Clarke, founder of the Candice Clarke Academy of Dance, strikes a pose above and at left. —Photo: bigHpHotos

Trinidadian dancer/chore­­­o­grapher/teacher Candice Clarke continues to broaden her horizons far beyond our shores, having opened recently a new branch of her Candice Clarke Academy of Dance (CCAD) in New York, USA.

Clarke, who founded CCAD a decade ago, said the opportunity to offer CCAD’s unique programme in New York is a dream come true.

Besides expanding her brand, Clarke hosted a successful virtual production last November which reached audiences in Australia, Scotland, Germany and Hollywood. Clarke said while Covid-19 presented challenges for CCAD, there have also been some noteworthy achievements.

“We have had great success at our first virtual show in November by reaching a wider audience and receiving great reviews from international viewers.

“This was a big deal because it’s not likely to have persons from those countries fly in to attend one of our live shows, but the current global situation allowed room for connecting with more of the world and those who really appreciate the art form,” Clarke said.

To impact the world

“I have been challenged by a financial decline caused by some students choosing to go on sabbatical due to a number of parents losing their jobs, suffering salary cuts and other Covid-related situations. The loss of job opportunities affected some of our older students as well, causing a decline in attendance.

“However, on the other hand, because we are located in Chaguanas, parents living in San Fernando, Rio Claro, Sangre Grande, etc, whose children once stopped dancing due to the location, felt this was a welcome change and were happy to connect virtually and recommit their enrolment.

“Our New York studio is located in Jamai­ca, Queens, New York. In-studio classes are being done in New York by our trained staff, following all Covid-19 protocols. We have small classes, five students at a time right now.

“For over ten years, I’ve had this desire to impact the entire world with my gifting. This desire became part of CCAD’s vision, which is to be internationally recognised for inspiring excellence, thereby providing opportunities for more youth, whether locally or internationally.

“Expanding also further fuels the local academy members with hope. It also pro­vides a window of opportunity for my stu­dents in Trinidad to explore additional options for growth and development. Dance is an international language and I’m happy to be a part of its teaching. We take pride in developing an all-round experience,” Clarke said.

With the onset of Covid-19, Clarke said there has been a decline in CCAD’s membership. “This was due to the increased financial strain on everyone. CCAD has still been able to stay afloat with a 50 per cent committed membership base,” she said.

Signature artistic style

Over the years, Clarke has offered an increasing number of genres and has exposed her dancers to local traditional and international dance styles. She said CCAD’s programme also offers eclectic genres which her students enjoy.

“The academy is just a few months old in New York, and although the team and I plan to roll out all Caribbean styles of dance, we have not been able to introduce more to them yet. They have however been exposed to Creola, which is my signature artistic style of dance which is not the traditional form of bélé, but a fusion with ballet, taking on a totally new look. Creola is offered with ballet, acrobatic and hip-hop, for now.

“My students enjoy the highly eclectic nature of Creola, with the emphasis of creating patterns with the skirt, married to the fundamentals of ballet. In discussion with the parents in New York, they indicated that they wish to focus firstly on the fundamentals of ballet and hip-hop forms. However, my Creola artistic style, along with other Caribbean dances such as soca and limbo and African ideologies, will be officially part of the syllabus by September 2021.

“I am always creating new dances; at every show, there is new choreography. I am so blessed that I’m never bankrupted by creativity. One thing you know for sure is to always expect new creative works. I do not showcase old pieces, it’s just me. Maybe I get bored, but I love exploring new ideas and concepts all the time.

Virtual blessing

As for the local school, Clarke offers weekly sessions via the Zoom platform and hopes to increase registration for the various classes offered. “Currently, my classes continue to grow virtually and the children have adapted. They are showing signs of growth and development, which is evident as students continue to be promoted at the end of the dance term. My students continue to learn and are always eager and ready for their class.

“For those who have stayed on virtually, attendance has been 100 per cent as they remain committed to growth and development. My students are all on top of their assignments, which are given weekly. Virtual classes also give both students and instructors the opportunity to review techniques and choreography which challenge individuals. An additional blessing to virtual classes is my local students have been given the opportunity to work with internationally accredited professional dance artistes,” she said.

To register at CCAD, contact 755-6917 or 753-4793, e-mail: candiceclarkeacademy@gmail.com, or visit: www.candiceclarkeacademy.org.

