Molly is a dangerous drug shrouded in fun times.

MAKE drug education and prevention classes part of the school curriculum, Garth St Clair of Eye on Dependency is urging the Ministry of Education.

St Clair’s call for action comes in the wake of a video taken last weekend which shows men and young women in the vicinity of the Hasely Crawford stadium passed out or incapacitated and requiring the help of emergency services. The culprit, said St Clair, was a combination of alcohol and what are known as ‘zesser pills’ which contain ecstasy and crack cocaine.

