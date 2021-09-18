Dubai welcomes Trini steel

The steelpan will take centre stage at the upcoming Dubai Expo 2020 carded to run from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
Both the tenor pan and the PHI electronic steel pan will be featured at the event. The six-month multicultural extravaganza, which will feature creative and business presentations from 193 countries, comes off one year later than originally planned because of the global Covid-19 pandemic.
Music promoter Simeon Sandiford, a designated business representative for the T&T Pavilion at the expo, said it presents a unique opportunity to have over 25 million people interact with the pan in person and millions more virtually.
“The whole world will be there virtual and in real. They expect about 25 million people to go through (the expo) over the next six months. The pan will be there with sticks so people can play. We have people on the ground that will be manning the pavilion,” Sandiford said during a phone interview with the Kitcharee on Friday.
Sandiford, owner of popular music store Sanch Electronix, said he was pleased to discover that T&T pannist Earl Brooks Jr has been booked to perform at the expo. A member of the Steelpan Tuner’s Guild, Sandiford, says he has already spoken to Brooks Jr, a former student of his Pan In Education programme, about making stops at the T&T booth to deliver live demonstrations to visitors.
“We were trying to get someone to Dubai to go give a demonstration. As fate would have it I bounce up Earl Brooks Jr, one of my mentees from Pan in Education with St Augustine Secondary School. He is one of 50 musicians from all around the world chosen to provide entertainment in the expo so he will be there for six months.
Earl is going to be there doing individual and group performances. He would be able to go to our pavilion and give a nice demonstration. And he knows how to play the PHI pan so he will be more than useful,” Sandiford said.
One Caribbean Voice
The Dubai Expo is just another small step in Sandiford’s overall plan to create regional cultural harmony through his One Caribbean Voice project.
Sandiford says the initiative seeks to utilise the talents of the region as a vehicle to tell a uniquely West Indian story.
“One Caribbean Voice is a model of exploiting culture for economic benefit. We have such rich stories to tell here that the world needs to hear,” he said.
Sandiford has also planned an encore presentation of his Heal Our Land Concert (HOLA) as a fund-raiser for the movement. The concert, recorded at the Little Carib Theatre in 2016, is set to be streamed at 5 p.m. on October 30. Tickets are available at Everbrite.com.
Ticket-holders can also win one of the three door prizes to the event including a complete pan kit inclusive of pan, pan stand, sticks and carrying case and 15 hours of tuition, a box of classic CDs from Sanch and two hard cover books on the history of pan, Sandiford said.
“By having the concert, we are setting financial targets. We want to sell 5,000 tickets. Once we generate some income, we going to give some to the Inter Religious Organisation (IRO) so they could deal with some of the issues of Covid. And of course, the musicians have to be paid,” he said.
The money generated from the show will also go towards updating their Pan In Education software suite, which features Pete the pan stick and teaches children to play the pan.
“It’s a self-instructional piece of software where you can have a pan and teach yourself to play. We need to digitise it so it can be available on smart devices and add some more content to it. It’s a six-chapter software.
One of the chapters is a quiz on the history of steelpan on four levels of difficulty from primary right up to tertiary education. It can be a game-changer for those wanting to use pan as the preferred instrument for musical education,” Sandiford concluded.