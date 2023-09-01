Easy sandwiches for back-to-school

SANDWICHES can spice up a back-to-school lunch. Packing your child’s lunch in the morning doesn’t have to be a chore. If you don’t have much time in the morning or your child is a picky eater, there are delicious sandwiches for school lunches out there that will satisfy. You can make easy school lunch sandwiches that your kid will love without taking too much time out of your morning.
Does your child turn up his nose at basic cheese sandwich? Make lunchtime more fun with these creative twists on the school lunch staple that’ll make back to school lunches more fun.
Tomato, bacon, and garlic mayo sandwich
• 8 slices bacon
• cup plain Greek yogurt
• 1 tablespoon chopped
• oregano
• 1 small clove garlic, minced
• Kosher salt
• 2 beefsteak tomatoes, sliced
• 1 avocado, sliced
• Lettuce leaves
• 8 slices white sandwich bread, toasted
Cook the bacon in batches in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp, 12 to 15 minutes.
Combine the yogurt, oregano, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl.
Divide the bacon, garlic mayonnaise, tomatoes, avocado, and lettuce leaves among the bread.
Chickpea salad
sandwich
• 1 (15.5-oz) can of
chickpeas (channa), drained and rinsed
• 1 celery stalk, chopped (about 1/2 cup)
• 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped
• 2 tablespoons
mayonnaise (preferably made with avocado oil or olive oil), plus more for serving
• 1 small (about 1 oz) shallot, finely chopped (about 2 tbsp)
• 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
• 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, plus more for serving
• 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
• Freshly ground black pepper
• 4 whole-wheat,
seven-grain or
sourdough bread slices, toasted
Two red leaf
lettuce leaves
Coarsely mash chickpeas in a large bowl with a fork. Stir in celery, parsley, mayonnaise, shallot, lemon juice, Dijon, salt, and several grinds black pepper.
Spread one side of toasted bread slices with desired amount of mayonnaise and Dijon. Place one lettuce leaf on each of two bread slices. Top with chickpea salad, and cover with remaining bread slices.
Avocado egg
sandwich
• One avocado
• 1 hard boiled egg
• 2 slices wholegrain bread
Boil the egg and cool. Mash the egg with the avocado and spread evenly over one slice of bread.
Lay the other slice on top and cut in half.
(If giving to baby or young toddler, cut the crusts off the bread and cut into fingers).
Boil the egg and cool (this step can be done up to two days before).
Mash the egg with the avocado and spread evenly over one slice of bread.
Lay the other slice on top and cut in half.
(If giving to baby or young toddler, cut the crusts off the bread and cut into fingers).
Black bean
sandwich
• 8 slices rye bread,
German rye, the lighter type with grains
• 1 (15 ounce) can black beans, drained
• 1 medium purple onion, chopped rather fine
• Shredded cheese
• 2 tablespoons butter or
• 2 tablespoons
margarine, softened
Heat griddle or other skillet to medium heat.
Lightly spread butter or margarine on all 8 slices of bread, one side only.
Place black beans on several layers of paper towels and pat them dry.
Cut pepper jack cheese into medium-thick slices as you would for a grilled cheese sandwich. You will need enough slices to make your required number of sandwiches.
Have your chopped onions handy.
Make grilled cheese sandwich as you normally would—but add black beans and purple onions in with the cheese.
Grill on each side until golden brown and check to see that the cheese is nicely melted on the inside.