‘Eat, Drink, Jazz’ returns

ACCLAIMED trumpeter Etienne Charles will put lips to horn for the return of the popular Eat, Drink, Jazz Music and Food Festival, to the San Fernando Hill, September 30.
With his Creole Soul band, Charles will lead an impressive cast of jazz acts assembled for the keenly anticipated 10th anniversary of the annual showcase.
Pianist Chantal Esdelle and her band Moyenne, gospel and R&B singer Nisa (Genisa St Hillaire), jazz vocalist Ancil Valley and his Ancil the Band and NLCB Fonclaire Steel Orchestra are also set to appear. The show runs from 5 to 11 p.m.
Valley, the brainchild behind the EDJ festival, says the time is right for “a soothing sound” to blow over T&T, and their 2023 cast has exactly “the right energy the islands need”. He has asked that patrons wear all white.
“San Fernando Hill has become a mecca for jazz in the southlands. Come concert night, we intend to use our combined talents to not only connect with our audience, but deputise them as agents of love and change. We want to recharge their resolves and empower them with renewed positive energy that they take to their jobs, schools, communities and most importantly their homes, because that is where real positive change starts,” Valley said.
Valley says Charles is the right man to lead that love movement.
“Etienne’s star is undeniably on the rise, and we as a nation want to celebrate that and applaud the tireless work he has put into mastering his craft and impacting the global space. Eat, Drink, Jazz is part of (Etienne’s) 22-stop tour marking the 10th anniversary release of his breakout, chart-topping album Creole Soul, so he has also in turn made us a part of his celebrations,” Valley said.
For the past decade, EDJ has brought music and food lovers together for a unique sonic and taste sensory experience, against the panoramic backdrop of the Gulf of Paria.
Cuban trumpeter Alexis Baro, US singer/songwriter AverySunshine (Denise White) and Barbadian saxophonist Arturo Tappin have shared the EDJ stage over the years with local stars the late great calypsonian Shadow (Winston Bailey), acclaimed sitarist Mungal Patasar, calypso icon Lord Relator (Willard Harris), vocalist Vaughnette Bigford and soca stars Kees Dieffenthaller and Farmer Nappy (Darryl Henry), among others.
“The past ten years has been an incredible journey, literally building this series from the ground up to what you will see on September 30. We feel re-energised to keep doing the work and genuinely excited as to what comes next. Whatever it is we know it will continue to be entertaining,” Valley concluded.