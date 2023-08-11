Eat more potatoes

Potatoes are a staple starch all over the world. It’s easy to see why with thousands of different varieties grown and just as many ways to incorporate them into your meal.

Potatoes are delicious, there’s no denying it. They are the ultimate comfort food that reminds you of home. What’s more American than a side of spuds?! But it’s not just Americans who love this starchy vegetable but the rest of the globe, too. The top consumers are China, Russia, India and the United States, China alone consumed 47,594,193 tonnes in 2005. Their popularity alone proves how delicious they are regardless of who you are or where you’re from.