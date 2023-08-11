Eat more potatoes

Potatoes are a staple starch all over the world. It’s easy to see why with thousands of different varieties grown and just as many ways to incorporate them into your meal.
Potatoes are delicious, there’s no denying it. They are the ultimate comfort food that reminds you of home. What’s more American than a side of spuds?! But it’s not just Americans who love this starchy vegetable but the rest of the globe, too. The top consumers are China, Russia, India and the United States, China alone consumed 47,594,193 tonnes in 2005. Their popularity alone proves how delicious they are regardless of who you are or where you’re from.
Potatoes are an extremely versatile food that takes many different shapes and complements any meal, culture, or time. The options are endless with casseroles, soups, and sides, but the most popular will always be French fries, chips and mashed potatoes. You can dress up them by piling on toppings like cheese, garlic, rosemary, sour cream, green onions, butter or bacon bits.
Over the years, the potato has earned a bad reputation for being unhealthy and causing weight gain but in reality, the opposite is true. They are high in vitamins and minerals like potassium, calcium, iron, magnesium, vitamin A and vitamin C. They help with weight loss by being low in calories, high in fibre and their lack of fat. Potatoes contain lots of antioxidants to help fight diseases. Many civilisations, such as Ireland and China, lived off of potatoes and nothing else due to its high nutrition properties. As the most nutrient-rich vegetable on Earth it contains all of the necessary nutrients for survival.
TIP: You can store them in your freezer for up to eight months
Mini Twice Baked
Loaded Potatoes
Ingredients
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
¼ teaspoon black pepper, divided
2 tablespoons sour cream
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
½ cup grated cheddar cheese, divided (about 2 ounces)
2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives, divided
2 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss potatoes with oil, ½ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon pepper on a foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Bake, rotating and shaking pan halfway through, until easily pierced with a fork, 25 to 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F.
When cool enough to handle, slice off the very tops of the potatoes and use a melon baller or teaspoon measure to scoop the flesh into a medium-sized bowl, leaving ¼-inch thickness of skin and potato. Lightly mash the potato with a fork. Add sour cream, butter, ¼ cup cheese, one tablespoon chives, remaining one teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon pepper to the bowl and mix until combined. Scoop the mixture into the hollowed-out potatoes, mounding up on top, and top with remaining ¼ cup cheese. Bake until the cheese is lightly browned and the filling is puffed and warmed through, 20 to 22 minutes. Top with bacon and remaining one tablespoon chives.
Scalloped Potatoes
Ingredients
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for the baking dish
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 cups heavy cream
2 cups whole milk
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
kosher salt and black pepper
4 pounds russet potatoes (8 medium), peeled and sliced ⅛ inch thick
6 ounces cheese, grated (about 1½ cups)
Directions
Heat oven to 375° F. Butter a 9-by-13-inch or some other shallow 3-quart baking dish. In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, until softened, 5 to 7 minutes.
Add the cream, milk, bay leaf, thyme, nutmeg, 2 teaspoons salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper and bring to a simmer.
Add the potatoes to the saucepan and simmer, stirring occasionally, until tender, 30 to 35 minutes.
Discard the bay leaf and transfer the potato mixture to the prepared baking dish; sprinkle with the Gruyère.
Transfer to the top rack of the oven and bake until bubbling and golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes.
