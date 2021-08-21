No more break for Ed Sheeran.
The British pop star announced Thursday that his upcoming studio album =, which is pronounced Equals, will release on October 29. He unveiled his 14-song track list, which includes his recently released single “Bad Habits”.
Sheeran said his new album is “really personal”. He said his life changed in the past few years after marriage and the birth of the couple’s daughter.
“I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you,” the singer-songwriter said in a statement.
The four-time Grammy-winner took a break from work and social media in late 2019 after two years of touring in support of his best-selling album ÷ or Divide.
The new album was written and recorded across London, Sweden and Los Angeles.
Next month, Sheeran will perform in a concert to kick off the NFL season opener between the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys in Florida.
Rolling Stones honour album ‘Tattoo You’ with 9 new tunes
NEW YORK
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
The Rolling Stones are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their album Tattoo You with a remastered collection that includes nine previously unreleased tracks.
The newly-remastered 11-track album is out on October 22, including songs “Hang Fire”, “Waiting on a Friend” and the opening track, “Start Me Up”. The deluxe formats will also include the albums Lost & Found: Rarities and the 26-track Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982.
The Lost & Found: Rarities album includes the original “Living in the Heart of Love,” a version of Jimmy Reed’s “Shame, Shame, Shame,” a cover of Dobie Gray’s soulful “Drift Away” and a reggae-tinged version of “Start Me Up”.
The release comes as the rockers prepare 13 new dates on their “No Filter” tour in the United States. The new itinerary starts September 26 in St Louis and extends into November.
Released on August 24, 1981, Tattoo You was a collage of songs from the band’s sessions stretching back several years.
The Grammy-nominated Tattoo You remains the last Stones album to hit No.1 in the US charts, peaking at the top spot on September 19 and remaining there for some ten weeks.
The Rolling Stones received their first Grammy nomination for album of the year for Some Girls in 1978. The band’s albums also include Beggars Banquet in 1968, Let It Bleed in 1969, Sticky Fingers in 1971 and Exile on Main St in 1972. Their singles “Honky Tonk Women” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
—AP