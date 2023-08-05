Edley Shine tells Trinibad acts to ‘Cease & Seckle’

“Evolve from a Trinibadman to a Trini-businessman.”
That’s the expert advice from reggae/dancehall veteran Edley Shine (Horace Payne) to the young emerging stars of T&T’s Trinibad genre.
Trinibad acts have been racking up millions of social media views and engagements over the past couple years. Those online interactions have translated into lucrative live performances abroad for many practitioners of the infant genre’.
Payne, one-half of the Billboard charting Born Jamericans duo that ruled dancehall and pop charts in the 90s, says Trinibad acts must stay away from “the failing Jamaican approach and create their own lanes” if they are to continue to succeed.
Born Jamericans famously came to Trinidad in 1994 to perform at the Colours concert.
“It’s a lot of badness and black magic (in modern) dancehall. Those youths are doing that for shock value thinking it will get them over the top. The truth is globally reggae and dancehall is falling behind. Latin and African music is thriving because of the messaging in the music,” Payne noted in an interview with the Kitcharee recently.
Following a “badman approach to music making” can only land you in two places “jail or the cemetery”, he warned.
“Don’t follow that lifestyle. Most of the badman in Jamaica either in jail or dead. Why would you want to live your life to reach a dead end?”
Payne, who is in Trinidad to spend time with his Trinidadian wife’s family, urges local acts to strike a balance between the violent themes being perpetuated in dancehall music and “push Caribbean culture in a positive way”.
“I can’t really fight against the youth. They doing what they think they need to do to get out of some bad circumstances. A lot of them born in the ghetto and garrisons, so the music reflects that upbringing, but that cyah be your only messaging. No corporation gonna invest in a Trini badman. You have to make a transition and evolve into a Trini-businessman,” he said.
Impacting the world with your sound
Every artiste should aim to have their music reach as far and impact as much people as possible, Payne said.
“You gotta know your mission. Music is something wonderfully influential that can change lives,” he noted.
Payne, who was born in the United States to Jamaican parents, did just that alongside Born Jamericans bandmate Norman “Notch” Howell. The duo’s party hits “Cease & Seckle”, “Yardcore”, “Boom Shak Atak” and “Warning Sign”, among others, were on repeat on urban radio stations and fuelled dance floors around the planet.
“I mean it took a lot of humility and a lot of me being confident in my capabilities as a writer and conceptualiser. I used the gifts my culture gave me through music, and I was able to project that to the world.
“Music is something I loved all my life since I was a youth. My father owned a record store in Maryland and I saw a lot of acts break through. I always wanted to be one of those artistes and I achieved it with Born Jamericans,” he said.
Payne continued to make music following the break up of Born Jamericans in 1998. His 2020 EP Based on Talent is currently available on all streaming platforms. And he recently released the single “Grow”, a precursor to his next album project which has the working title Medicine in the Dog Food.
“I hope to continue and make my story a story a lot of youths can follow and see regardless of your circumstances, where you come from, how you were raised whatever the case may be just keep on pushing, keep on elevating, keep on being positive and of course grow.
“That’s my musical legacy. Somebody who withstood the music industry, fame and all the temptations that come with it, and still pushed my music to endless places on this earth. My music is still playing to this day, 30 years later. People still revel in it and appreciate it because they still tell me when they see me. That’s love,”