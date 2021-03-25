“If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it has taught us that we as Trinbagonians will always find a way.”
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly made this pronouncement while delivering the feature address at the virtual hosting of the San Fernando West Secondary School’s Easter programme on Wednesday.
The programme was the brainchild of school principal Ronald Mootoo.
“This Easter Programme is a recurring example of the commitment and hard work of teachers, parents and students, to achieve success regardless of the challenges. It is also important that we highlight the spirituality in all that we do. Notice, I did not say religion. Spirituality invites us to look inward and this aids in the holistic development of students and results in quality, introspective citizens entering the society upon the completion of your formal schooling.
“Today’s theme ‘Starting Over: A New Life With Christ’ can be viewed from many different angles but today, I choose to focus on the idea that a new life with Christ represents the commitment to acknowledging, trusting and serving a higher power by whatever name you may call it.”
Gadsby-Dolly encourage the students to ask themselves the question, why start over? Why a new life and what’s wrong with the one they already have?
Stating that the question is a personal one, she said what is asked with the mouth will be answered by the Spirit.
“I cannot answer that question for you, and you cannot answer it for me. I invite you to take a few seconds and think about your life now, and as you contemplate starting over, think about the important things. What are some of the things you simply must take with you? What are some of the things you can leave behind? What are some of the things you must leave behind?
“For those who celebrate Easter, it is about rebirth. And even if you don’t celebrate it, living in Trinidad and Tobago, we all learn from each other’s ideologies, and that is the beauty of our tolerance. So we can all benefit from the Easter message…the need to examine our lives, and rebirth and new. Leaving the old things to pass away and embracing new attitudes, paradigms, goals, projects, jobs and experiences,” Gadsby-Dolly said.
She said for all of them, there are still many unanswered questions and obstacles that have to be overcome to bring them to a place where they can truly commit to living a new life in Christ, but for those of who are in that place right now to take their time and be kind to themselves.
“Remember that we all face struggles, no matter who seems clam and collective, all of us face struggles to live a new life in Christ.”
Noting that each person’s journey with spirituality is different, the Education Minister stated that no two persons will ever have the same experience, which was okay since each individual’s journey is theirs.
“Therefore students, my advice to you as you embark upon the new life with Christ is to live as authentically as you can. Be true to you. Live your best life. Create in your mind the image of the person you want to be. Brother, sister, student, cousin, whoever, you consider what you want to be, and live your life everyday trying to exemplify the characteristics that you think are important. And this is the way that we all must start on this new life.”
She urged the students to remember that while they’re on their journey that we all fall down.
“Let me repeat that, we all fall down. We all make mistakes. And as you start on your new journey, you may not always do what you consider to be the right thing. The issue about falling down is about getting up. It’s about your resilience. It’s about finding the faith to understand that you’re human, you will make mistakes but that you can get up and try again.
So students, parents, teachers, I ask all of you to remember that your journey in spirituality and your relationship with God is yours. Live your life authentically, live your best life. And remember that mistakes are a part of life. Once we have a life that’s pleasing to God, we would deal with all our mistakes in the way that he would want us to.
“Starting over a new life with Christ can only be achieved when we let go of the past and decide how we’re going to live for the future. The choice is yours, and we keep getting to make that choice every single day with every breath we take".