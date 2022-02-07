Schools are gradually reopening and the ARROW Foundation is offering solutions for pupils who are facing learning-related challenges—including struggles with literacy—after having been subject to online learning for nearly two years.

According to Christopher Bonterre, managing director of the ARROW Foundation, “A recent United Nations report stated that the learning losses for children as a result of Covid-19 is ‘the largest disruption to education in history’.

It should come as no surprise that the pandemic’s effects on children’s literacy and learning skills, locally and globally, have been widespread and adverse, with reports showing that the restrictions put in place to control the spread of the virus have led to a regression in basic learning skills, including communication, concentration, writing and oral fluency.”

“Furthermore, there is a sense of anxiety that comes with an entire generation falling behind in education; disproportionately affecting socio-economically disadvantaged children.

Getting them back on track

There is an urgent need to consider alternative and engaging ways of getting them back on track and fully immersed in learning once again, especially with Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examinations just around the corner. The ARROW Foundation is strategically poised to help students in this situation,” Bonterre added.

The local ARROW Foundation is a non-profit organisation, which has established an enviable record of accomplishment over the past 15 years, having transformed the lives of thousands of children in over 200 schools across Trinidad and Tobago.

Based on its superlative results, the Foundation has been able to expand its reach through support from organisations including BP Trinidad and Tobago, RBC Royal Bank, Methanex Trinidad Ltd, JB Fernandes Memorial Trust, Citizen’s Security Programme, Angostura Ltd and Atlantic.

Bonterre explained that the ARROW programme, which utilises a brain-based learning approach through the self-voice technique, significantly enhances the literacy skills in pupils of all ages and abilities at a rapid rate.

Its utilisation in schools across the country can prove to be a fundamental step in tackling this huge problem directly.

A report by United Kingdom-based OFSTED, carried out during September and October 2020, stated that the children hardest hit by school closures had regressed in some basic skills and learning, while older children had lost stamina in their reading and writing.

Reading was the most significant regression commonly pointed out by primary school leaders, as well as writing skills including spelling, grammar, punctuation and the ability to write at length.

In addressing this critical situation, Bonterre pointed out, “Our beacon status programmes ensure that targeted schools have the specialist brain-based technology installed on-site and that the teachers and staff receive the requisite skills, training and support to not only raise literacy levels, but also to deal with issues like crisis and trauma that may hamper learning.

Ultimately, our aim is to support the existing education system in order to reverse the setbacks caused by Covid-19 and raise literacy levels for all students in need.”

Developed more than 40 years ago in the UK by Dr Colin Lane, ARROW stands for Aural — Read — Respond — Oral — Write. It focuses on remedial work in reading, spelling, dictation, speech and listening skills and assists pupils who experience academic challenges by transforming their entire approach to learning.

The computer-based learning applies use of the self-voice – a recording of the learner’s own voice while reading – which forms the basis of the multi-sensory learning approach.

For more information on the ARROW Foundation, feel free to visit www.arrowtt.com or call 624-9063.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Race for vaccine equality

Race for vaccine equality

While 63 per cent of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have now been vaccinated against Covid-19, coverage remains uneven, with 14 countries and territories immunising 70 per cent of their populations and the same number failing to reach even 40 per cent coverage, the Pan American Health Organisation Director Carissa F Etienne said during a media briefing.

Youthful Exuberance A shift in focus brings new peace

Youthful Exuberance A shift in focus brings new peace

Rikki Jai and his wife have, Shelly Ann, have undoubtedly discovered the fountain of youth and they seem intent on keeping it all to themselves.

Jai, who turns 58 this September, looks a man half that age in his latest music video releases, “I Don’t Want to Live Alone” and “Old Time Sake”. The latter features an equally youthful Shelly Ann.

Hurricane Watch Bocas Book Bulletin

Hurricane Watch Bocas Book Bulletin

Welcome to the latest installment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly roundup of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.

A life well lived

A life well lived

Samuel Dyer’s deep connection with gospel music started atop a hill in Four Roads, Diego Martin.

The Dyer household was a warm cocoon of family values, love and creativity. Samuel and his older sister soca artiste Esther Dyer both emerged, as key musical talents, leaving lasting impacts on their respective genres.

How to boost your career in 2022

How to boost your career in 2022

The professional landscape has seen a huge shift over the last couple of years, largely as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. For most, this meant working from home, new hybrid working models, and in some cases, long periods on furlough.