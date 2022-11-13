Education to protect tomorrow

TODAY is World Diabetes Day, and with it comes the sobering reminder that diabetes is one of the most common non-communicable diseases.
Estimates suggest that around 15 per cent of our population live with diabetes but given the feedback received by the Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago (DATT), closer to 30 per cent of our population may be either diabetic or pre-diabetic, says the association’s president Andrew Dhanoo.
That’s troubling, especially when one ponders the serious implications that can follow. Diabetes causes death and disability; complications from diabetes can lead to heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure and lower limb amputation.
Diabetes isn’t unique to T&T; it’s a plague that is seriously impacting developing countries. Our environment is one that is conducive to developing diabetes, in fact it can be described as an “obesogenic” environment, says Dhanoo.
“Obesity is the number one predisposing factor for type two diabetes. An obesogenic environment means that empty calories are easy to come by. It’s easier and cheaper to get food that is unhealthy and it’s more inconvenient to burn off the calories, people have become more sedentary and jobs are more sedentary,” he says.
Through its TT Moves campaign, the Ministry of Health promotes being active, increasing one’s intake of fruits and vegetables and drinking more water. This advice can go a long way but Dhanoo says people must be helped to implement them in their lives. When you look into the economics of food, it’s a simple fact that buying healthier foods is more expensive. The only way to get healthy food on a budget is to make it, however it may be difficult for working people to find the time to cook healthy meals that they need. So Dhanoo suggests a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to health, in other words - all hands on deck.
“When looking at health we need to look at not just the Ministry of Health, we need to look at Ministry of Agriculture to provide affordable fruits and vegetables; we need to look at the Ministry of Works to provide well-lit parks for walking and running; the Ministry of Youth Affairs to provide opportunities for young persons and the Ministry of Education to incorporate health education and physical education in schools,” says Dhanoo. “We need to work more and work together. Government has been making strides but a lot more can be done.”
The major group with diabetes is no longer the over-60s, it is now the 40-60-year-olds. That number is shifting downwards to younger ages. If the current trajectory continues and interventions are not made, Dhanoo warns that the diabetes prevalence rate will continue to increase as is the case in many South Pacific islands where the diabetes rates are very high.
The theme for this year’s World Diabetes Day is: “Education to protect tomorrow”. DATT is working on prevention through education and is targeting primary and secondary school children. The association’s youth arm is currently developing a ten-point plan to promote healthy lifestyles in schools.
Develop a foot scre
ening programme
Because this disease can adversely affect both the quality and length of your life, DATT is also putting the emphasis on screening.
The majority of hospital beds (about 30 per cent) are taken up by persons with foot complications as a result of diabetes - some of which lead to amputations. DATT has proposed the development of a diabetic foot screening programme where lay persons will be trained to screen diabetic patients in order to identify and effectively treat foot complications.
“Persons who may have a problem are afraid to go to the doctor because they think the foot will be cut off, and even if they wait too long before seeing the doctor it may reach the point of gangrene and may need to be amputated. This is why we want to go into communities, look at their feet and teach persons with diabetes about proper foot care,” says Dhanoo.
DATT hopes to screen at least 5,000 persons between January and July 2023.
The association also advocates for annual diabetic eye screening. The number one cause of preventable blindness in T&T is diabetes, some of the conditions one can develop are diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, cataract and macular degeneration. A few years ago DATT partnered with The Eye Hospital which allows them to perform testing throughout the country.
“The earlier they detect something the better the prognosis for the patient. Even if you don’t have complications, once you’re living with diabetes it’s important to get your eyes screened at least once a year,” adds Dhanoo.
Persons with diabetes tend to develop gum diseases which lead to loss of teeth and a decreased quality of life. DATT works with dentists to perform oral screening during which a scanner is placed in the mouth of the patient which provides a three dimensional image of the teeth - this too, is a free service offered by the association.
Next year, DATT will be restarting its “Know Your A1C” programme which was initially launched in 2019. The association is aware that there is a significant proportion of people living with diabetes who do not know about the HbA1C test, far less know how to interpret the numbers. Anybody with diabetes has to have an A1C test at least twice a year, persons over the age of 30 or at risk of diabetes must have the test which takes just a drop of blood and three minutes, at least once a year, stresses Dhanoo. The A1C test is crucial, it’s a simple blood sugar test to diagnose pre-diabetes or diabetes and help people manage diabetes.
Dhanoo took the helm at DATT over three years ago. He does not live with diabetes but several members of his family - his parents and grandparents included, have a history of diabetes. When he finished his first degree he began volunteering with the association. As a biochemist and diabetes researcher, it made sense to work with the section of the population he wanted to learn more about.
At that time DATT was mostly associated with older people, gradually Dhanoo who is a part-time lecturer at The UWI and a spin instructor has been able to change the face of the association to reflect the reality of the disease which is affecting more and more young people. DATT launched its Sixth Form internship programme and today 30 young persons from 20 schools across T&T are advocating for diabetes prevention, doing projects and recruiting more young people.
This World Diabetes Day, Dhanoo wants people to focus on the theme “Education to protect tomorrow”.
“Education is so powerful, it can be used to protect your health - whether you are diabetic or at risk of developing diabetes. In order to take care of yourself, you need to know what to do. My advice would be to take advantage of the services offered to you by DATT and the Ministry of Health, join support groups, and learn things from credible sources,” he urges. “We want to empower people to be advocates for themselves and we know through education that’s going to happen.”
The public can look out for more activities in 2023, DATT will be launching a cookbook, exercise videos and educational programmes for primary and secondary schools.
“We are not just telling people to get educated, we will be providing them with resources,” says Dhanoo.
For more information, visit DATT on Facebook or call 607-3288.