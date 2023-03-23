Elan’s emotional ‘homecoming’

“It’s going to be an emotional journey.”
Acclaimed Barbadian saxophonist Elan Trotman blew those pained words through the connecting phone lines and across the Caribbean Sea, on the eve of his impending return to T&T for tomorrow’s Jazz Artists on the Greens (JAOTG) concert.
JAOTG will also feature local pan legend Len “Boogsie” Sharpe and New York-born pan maestro Andy Narell, guitarists Dean Williams and Clifford Charles, pianist/vocalist Johanna D Piano Girl (Johanna Chuckaree), US-based Trinidadian jazz vocalist Charmaine Forde and Tobagonian gospel singer Ju-né (Ju-né Thomas). Caribbean Steelpan Connextion Ensemble will also entertain guests entering the venue.
Trotman, who last performed in Trinidad in 2017, says “it’s always a pleasure” to come to these shores, his late mother Daisy Gooding once called home. The Billboard-charting musician headlines the return of JAOTG, after the pandemic-forced three-year hiatus, at the Greens, Farm Road, St Joseph.
“I am half Trini and half Bajan. My mother was from Laventille. I lost her when I was ten years old, but I always feel her presence when I come,” Trotman told the Express from his New Hampshire hotel room yesterday.
Trotman, 44, was scheduled to perform at a concert on the American east coast state. The Berklee College of Music, Boston, graduate-cum-associate professor was expected to board a flight early this morning to T&T.
That red-eye flight is made even more difficult, as he will be making it for the first time without his long-time guitarist Wayne Jones, who died of cancer in 2018.
“He (Jones) was going through chemo when we came in 2017. It’s going to be a very emotional trip or me. But I have to be thankful. I’m still here. I survived the pandemic. I had Covid three times,” he revealed.
The music of
Marvin Gaye
Despite the sombre feelings of his impending travel arrangement, Trotman said local jazz lovers will be pleased with his exploration of the music of the late, great American R&B pioneer, Marvin Gaye. Trotman released the album, Dear Marvin, in 2019 and added that his eight-piece band is coming “to celebrate Gaye’s legacy”.
Gaye was shot and killed on April 1, 1984—a day before his 45th birthday, by his father, Marvin Gaye Snr, at their Los Angeles, California, home.
“He (Gaye) would have been 84 on April 2. Dear Marvin is a dive into his very deep discography. Marvin Gaye was a key voice of R&B and influenced so many musicians. I think people will be pleased on Saturday when we celebrate his legacy,” Trotman added.
Trotman noted with great glee the rise of popularity of jazz music in T&T. He related a similar increase in interest in Barbados, and credited the work of American Robert Glasper and singer Lalah Hathaway for making jazz music more relatable to younger audiences.
Trotman also promised a “big giveaway” of tickets to Barbados Jazz in October, and promised to reveal their line-up tomorrow evening.
“I think I would attribute it (the popularity of jazz) to some of those newer generation of jazz musicians who are crossing over to R&B and hip-hop, and collaborating with pop artistes. Younger musicians are more interested in studying jazz ’cause they seeing more overlap with other artistes,” he explained.
Trotman says post-pandemic “cabin fever” could also be accounting for increase attendances at pure jazz events.
“As far as the festival and the events, people have cabin fever. People were hungry for music and they came out for our event in Barbados last year after waiting two years. JAOTG has had a three-year hiatus, so I’m expecting the same,” he laughed.
Trotman said he wrote “a lot of music” during the months of pandemic isolation. Some of that music is featured on his new album, Brighter Days. He said may gave the local jazz faithful a taste of the new work tomorrow.
“I took the time off to record. I wrote a lot of music and it came from a place of passion—just experiencing what people were feeling (during the pandemic), what the whole world was feeling. I did the FaceBook Live streaming concert thing, but there is nothing like being outside, man, and meeting people. Signing autographs and taking pictures, and feeling their energy when you’re on stage.
“The people don’t see the hustle of running through the airport with bags for flights, going through Customs, and hustling to the venue that we go through—to make it all happen.
And they don’t need to see that, they see us on stage, and that’s where the real energy exchange happens,” Trotman concluded.