Emancipation drum call

Rhythmic African drumming will once again signal the start of Emancipation celebrations this August.
The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and its ensuing restrictions on gatherings silenced the annual emphatic sting of palms on stretched animal skin last year. But thanks to the National Action Cultural Committee (NACC), the traditional drum call is set for a virtual return.
The NACC is staging an online Emancipation Drumming Competition for soloists. Entrants must submit their performance video by July 4 for adjudication. The finalists will be announced on July 9 and their performances will be streamed on WACK 90.1 on August 8.
“The drum call is extremely important (to African celebrations), in that it involves paying homage to those who were here before and by the contributions they made as to where we are today. It is by their initiative that the culture was able to survive and we must start by inviting their presence,” NACC committee member Embau Moheni said on Thursday.
Moheni said he was heartened to see the overwhelming number of young drummers responding to the call from both Trinidad and Tobago. The competition age limit is 15 to 28 years.
“The first time we hosted the drum competition was 2019 and the response from the youths was very fantastic. What put a damper on it was last year as groups were unable to practice, and so they were not able to compete and we didn’t have any competition. This year, instead of having drum sides, we decided to do a solo competition and the response so far has been very encouraging from both islands,” he continued.
Paying tribute
Moheni said in addition to the solo drum-off, the NACC will also stage the 25th edition of their annual Emancipation calypso competition on August 8 via livestream. The competition will feature two age categories: 17 and under, and 18 to 28 years.
Both competitions will pay tribute to the late master drummer Larry Haywood, who passed away on May 30.
“He (Haywood) has made a tremendous contribution as a drummer himself, and we thought it fitting we pay some tribute to him in this competition,” Moheni said.
Moheni challenged all competitors to bring their best performances to the competition, sharing that the judges will be looking at technique, creativity and improvisation.
“They are looking at technique applied in the execution, variation of rhythm and tones, as well as the volume level of the drum. They will also be looking for clarity and accuracy of drumming patterns, as well as speed and delivery. The sequence of the patterns and the order they express impressing on emotions is also key,” he advised.
The ongoing vaccine rollout and drop in Covid-19-positive cases is cause for “cautious optimism” that some level of physical, in-person celebrations may be possible this Emancipation, Moheni said.
“I must say that we are cautiously optimistic. There are a lot of challenges with the rollout and bringing the nation to a point where we can expect a return, whether partially or not, to some stage of normalcy,” he said.
“That’s why we are planning to do these aspects entirely virtually. We are not taking any chances regardless, we want to move forward with no hiccups,” he concluded.
Registration forms for the NACC Emancipation Drumming Competition are currently available on its Facebook and Instagram pages. E-mail nacccommunications@gmail.com, or call 760-7133 or 270-4111 for more information.