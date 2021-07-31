Emancipation through Calypso

If you want to fully understand the concept of Emancipation you must first listen to calypso music.
So insists calypso icon and historian Chalkdust (Dr Hollis Liverpool).
Chalkie, as the venerable bard is fondly referred, called calypso music “the mouthpiece of the enslaved,” saying that the unique syncopation of the genre is rooted in every musical expression that originates on these shores.
“We developed it (calypso), but the enslaved, they used it mercilessly on the plantation. When they delivered Kalinda music that was part of the calypso. In fact, when I look at calypso it pulls from all the different types of music we had in Trinidad at the time: the wake songs and the work songs. The calypso was like the basket collecting all that music,” Chalkdust said during an insightful phone discussion with the Kitcharee on Friday morning.
Chalkdust, who currently serves as a Senior Academic Fellow The Academy for Arts, Letters, Culture and Public Affairs at the University of Trinidad and Tobago, called for calypso to play a bigger part in annual Emancipation celebrations.
The nine-time National Calypso Monarch identified the marriage between the two as one viable way to safeguard both traditions.
“I’ve been saying again and again that the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT) and NJAC (National Joint Action Committee) should put a greater emphasis on calypso at Emancipation time. It is not celebrated enough, especially the traditional aspects,” Chalkdust continued.
A guardian of tradition
At 80 years old Chalkdust says he sees himself as “one of the last living guardians of the calypso tradition”. He recalled his last conversation with recently departed Master Artist LeRoy Clarke on the “importance of protecting a tradition so important to our people”.
Clarke, also known as Chief Ifá Ojé Won Yomi Abiodun, passed away at his Cascade home on July 27 at the age of 82.
“One of the last things LeRoy told me, and he embarrassed me at the time, is to say ‘is only five of allyuh left yuh know’. I felt cold. He was talking about those of us who understand the tradition of calypso and keep that tradition. All the icons are dying off,” Chalkdust lamented.
Creating calypsonians capable of filling the massive shoes of the genre’s greats must start in the classroom, Chalkdust said.
“I actually started my calypso career because of good teachers. I happened to meet teachers at training college who understood the history of calypso and the role of the calypsonians. When you look at (1940s calypsonians, (Lord) Beginner (Egbert Moore) and Attila The Hun (Raymond Quevedo) and those guys...I followed their footsteps.
“They were very, very important at that time because they were examining the society in terms of sociology and economics. Some people don’t see calypsonians as sociologists and economists, or as humanitarians but that is in fact what they are doing,” Chalkdust continued before pausing for at least ten seconds.
“Take (late calypsonian) Shadow (Winston Bailey) for example. When Shadow sing ‘Yuh Looking for Horn’ he is showing you why people break up (romantic) relations,” he added with a knowing chuckle.
Setting the bar
Much like LeRoy Clarke’s deft brushwork on canvas the modern calypsonian must continue to paint Trinidad and Tobago’s society with a global context.
“When LeRoy painted he not just painting a picture for you to buy. He was painting an entire society on canvas. How many people truly understood what is douen before LeRoy painted. He called in the Obeah in him.
“Same thing people like (Brother) Superior (the late Andew Marcano) and Bomber (Clifton Ryan) - thank God he still alive - and Attilah The Hun; what they were doing for Trinidad and Tobago and the world,” he said.
The education of the next generation of the exponents of the oral tradition must start with a history lesson, he ideated. Without the basics being passed on “we will lose the tradition”, Chalkdust said.
“Whenever they call me to train young calypsonians the first thing I do is spend a whole day studying the history of calypso. The first thing I want our young people to do is to understand the history. Understand that we started with one-liners and moved to eight and 16 bars. Understand why we have commentary and why we have smut.
Understand what kind of calypso to sing and for what purpose. For example, when you wish to be entertaining what key you should use. I have seen calypsonians sing some beautiful songs but in wrong key; they in major when they should be in minor,” Chalkdust said.
Chalkdust recalled in his day the rudiments of measurement, phrasing, melody and pitch were all taught on the spot in the calypso tent. He singled out the Mighty Bomber as being one of the greatest ever servants of calypso because of the groundwork he did with so many bards over the years.
“We got our training on the spot. When you go in a tent long ago they correct you. One of Bomber’s greatest contributions to calypso is correcting calypsonians. ‘Aye change that line. That too long, change that’. He did that,” Chalkdust said.
Truly understanding calypso also means spotting it in all current popular forms of local music including in the surging Trinibad local dancehall movement and understanding all those expressions originate from the African continent, Chalkdust said.
“(Documentarian) Kim Johnson made a point. Kim told me ‘I’ve been examining Trinidad music and by extension all Caribbean music and it’s all African music. What happens in Trinidad is we have a different syncopation, but is still African music’.
“So, what all dem fellas (Trinibad acts) doing, is calypso they singing. All in church where they say we not doing calypso we doing Gospel and singing and praising God is calypso they singing. They change de syncopation but is calypso they doing.
The connection of calypso to mainland Africa is well documented and perhaps best exemplified in Lord Kitchener’s (Aldwyn Roberts) “Birth of Ghana” which celebrated the Black Star’s march to independence in 1960, Chalkdust said.
“Ghana is the name. Ghana we wish to proclaim,” Chalkie sang aloud.
“When (former Ghanan president Jerry) Dr Rawlins came to Trinidad (in 1997) he came to look for me,” he continued saying.
“I was the Director of Culture and he came to Jerningham Avenue and asked me ‘where can I find Kitchener’. He eh go to de Governor...he came to look for Kitchener.
“He came to look for calypso. That is what they should be doing for Emancipation,” Chalkdust concluded.