Embrace an ‘Island Christmas’

A place where strumming cuatros and knocking toc-tocs replace jingle bells. Where the box bass and maracs boom over Santa’s sleigh. And where treats from mango trees instead of milk and cookies are left out for Santa.
That unique Caribbean Yuletide perspective is the inspiration behind musician Jeanine Ruiz’s sing-along Island Christmas soca parang project.
Ruiz, under her J9perspective brand, has worked with some of the biggest names in local music, including soca stars Nadia Batson and Nailah Blackman and parang queen Alicia Jaggasar.
The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) music tech graduate however had to look no further than the children around her to recognise that they were in dire need of local, relatable material to sing at this time of year.
“I realised there’s a big lack of age-appropriate music for kids on our airwaves for Christmas. And that’s in no way discrediting the soca parang that exists, but the reality is there’s a large number of soca parang songs about sex and drinking, and very little for our children,” Ruiz related during an online exchange with the Express yesterday.
Making music for children comes naturally to the multi-instrumentalist. Her childlike wit and humour is reputed in music circles. And she remains very passionate about sharing that side of her personality with her young, impressionable listeners.
“I’ve always been very childlike. In fact, chocolate milk every morning to this day is still a thing. I’ve realised my childlike personality helps me connect with kids in understanding their perspective, likes and dislikes. I really think children need this content and I’ll continue to contribute as best as I can,” she continued.
No knock-on ‘rum and jam’ soca parang
Despite her child-friendly direction, Ruiz openly expressed her great affection for the traditional adult content of soca parang, clarifying that hers is not a project of condemnation but rather one of necessity. A lack of local content however has left children singing traditional American carols about snow, jingle bells and chimneys, she lamented.
“I think all music has its audience and that’s the beauty of it. It’s very much in our culture to have double entendre songs. However, I’ve observed there’s a lack of variation to Christmas music. You mostly hear 18+ songs or winter wonderland songs that may be all ages, but are not relatable,” she noted.
Appreciating the one-of-a-kind experience we all share on the islands at Christmas time should however not be limited to the little people in our lives, she stressed.
“We sometimes overlook the treasures of our culture, and it’s so important to acknowledge and appreciate who we are. Our tradition, the food, the music, the weather, and the privilege of having family all around us. It’s usually only when we’re away from home we realise how wonderful we have it. Island Christmas created a conversation, acknowledging our wealth in tradition that can be sung by everyone,” she added.
The importance of the project and the ears for which it’s most intended made it doubly important to be very intentional during production, Ruiz said. Even more so, given the current circumstance of the ongoing pandemic, she added.
“Every decision about this song was intentional, and I’m so very proud of the end product. It was very important for the music to support the lyrics. The song includes live pan, mandolin, cuatro, ukulele, guitar, bass, box bass, maracs, congas and children singing.
“I’m so grateful to the musicians and children and their parents for being a part of such an important contribution. This is something I dream that would subconsciously impact people and stay on the air for many years beyond us,” she said.
Ruiz plans to spend Christmas Days as she has always done: “a full day with my parents and grandparents, playing parang, eating and old talking all day”.
As for her Christmas message to all the young people listening to and following her every move, she says put your personal happiness above all other things.
“Prioritise your happiness in this life. Take time to explore yourself and really live the life you want to live without letting social standards limit you. Don’t only do it for the likes, do it for you and what really matters to you. Be yourself and claim your space. Merry Christmas,” Ruiz concluded.