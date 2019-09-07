Embracing the migrant community

2019 will undoubtedly be known as the year when the ongoing political and economic crisis in Venezuela spilled onto our shores here in T&T. The UN estimates that the crisis has forced about four million Venezuelans to flee their homeland. In a matter of two weeks (May 31-June 14) more than 14,000 Venezuelans registered to live and work in Trinidad and Tobago for one year.
Local groups and individuals have banded together to provide humanitarian assistance to the migrants and their families, among these is the La Romaine Migrant Support (LARMS) group. LARMS is a relatively new organisation which was established less than six months ago with the aim of giving migrants and their young children some semblance of a normal life. The LARMS team consists of teachers and a psychologist and several volunteers including Miss World Trinidad & Tobago Tya Jane Ramey.