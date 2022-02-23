Embracing the pawi

Back in the late 1970s, rural communities regarded the Trinidad piping-guan, known as the pawi, as that large bird that lives in the deep forest and only appears on the outside when food is scarce in there.
Since then, with awareness initiatives highlighting the importance of protecting this species well circulated among forest-edge communities, the pawi has been treated with the admiration and respect it deserves, at least in most areas.
During our annual pawi rendezvous, we covered its hinterland sanctuaries so familiar to us as well as those along the fringes of human habitation. We have always found healthy numbers of these birds in more remote colonies when compared to those that are exposed to the risk of poaching on estates that offer feeding grounds on the outskirts.
However, this year, we noted that there is a difference, in that the numbers coming down to lower contours have increased. With fewer reports of poaching, this is the pleasing reward. It is commendable that villagers of all ages are protective of the pawi and show pleasure in sharing that flocks remain in the area year-round. Young men have ceased their practice of taking down the pawi whenever they encounter it and now coexist with it.
This treasured bird is classified as an environmentally sensitive species in Trinidad and Tobago and enjoys the protection of law enforcement as such. It is deemed “critically endangered” on the IUCN Red List.
At home among villagers
Not only are nutmeg estates becoming a permanent home for the pawi but other groves of fruit trees around rural settlements as well. Eastern Northern Range residents now report that the pawi has come down from the mountains to take up residence around them, and this is not because of loss of habitat but because of zero tolerance for harassment of these birds.
In Brasso Seco where signage celebrating the presence of the pawi was shot through in the past, youths are now proud to point out the presence of this bird around their homesteads. A family in Cumaca has taken the responsibility to safeguard the presence of flocks that come to feed on the pomerac and other fruits around their yard. In Matelot, the pawi is regarded as an integral part of that area’s natural environment.
“It is a treat for our children to now see the pawi that they heard their parents and grandparents talk about. We see the pawi every morning on branches overhanging the main road. They come out of Shark River forest to feed on the nutmeg. When our schoolchildren see them, they clap their hands and everybody on the bus claps, too.”
When this writer and company passed through another nutmeg field, we met two youths harvesting fruits. We asked them if they had seen the pawi for the morning and they confirmed our expectation.
“Yes, from early. They sure to be still around. They don’t go too far.”
Five minutes’ climb of the hill after we had that passing conversation, we saw the first one, walking along the lower branches and surveying us, its blue wattle flapping with each turn of the head and white pattern on the wings standing out against the black beauty of its body. Two other members of the flock gave away their presence in the canopy as they climbed to higher branches, paused to peer down at us, and then climbed again.
Mace lay scattered under the trees, remnants of a morning of feeding.
National bird status
It has always been this writer’s view that the Trinidad piping-guan or pawi should be given “national bird” status. This bird is endemic to us and is so named. I have seen the pawi in neighbouring Venezuela, but those birds are different and do not carry our name.
I have also seen flocks of scarlet ibis in both our countries, some en route from the Orinoco Delta to our southern and western mangroves on early mornings. These beautiful birds however do not bear the name “Trinidad scarlet ibis”.
The Trinidad motmot and the Trinidad piping-guan are also beauties and are revered by the local bird-watching fraternity, as well as visitors to our country.
Members of this group are not the only ones happy with the recent accessibility of the pawi. Our rural communities are now aware of the benefits of community tourism and are excited to share with everyone their field experience of co-existing with this bird.