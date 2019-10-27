Embracing your calluses - the barefoot trend vs shoes

For many years, in pre-ancient times, humans walked barefooted. We evolved to feel the ground under our feet, and to develop thickened skin, known as calluses, that protected us from heat, cold and abrasion. Now, many of us walk on cushioned soles that take the place of calluses. Shoes have become a staple, yet some parties are still quite fond of not utilising them. Those cushioned shoes might also be changing the way we walk.
Calluses do something that our footwear can’t; they protect our feet, while allowing us to feel the ground. Though calluses are an adaptation to protect the feet, many people have replaced them with shoes. The tougher the skin on the bottom of our feet, the less sensitivity we might have when our feet touch the ground.