Emitting electromagnetic energy

“You know the words you speak have great power?”
Artist Kieshia Cooper paused and maintained eye contact after asking that provocative question on Wednesday evening.
Seeing and sensing agreement in her momentary artist-journalist role reversal, she carried on confidently.
“Let’s say a negative statement like: I hate you. That vibrates at a certain frequency and a positive statement: I love you, that vibrates at another. I am using positive words to create images within the canvases. It’s a mixture of paint and frequency. When that happens with a piece and you have it within a space it’s going to resonate to change energies,” Cooper continued with a widening smile.
Cooper unveiled her potentially mood-altering art collection at Kinetic Mas, Alberto Street, Woodbrook, Port of Spain. The Barataria-born artist has coined her hybrid debut exhibit “An Introduction to Electromagnetic Art”.
“All of these pieces were done during Covid. There are lot of things that happened during the process of each piece, I can call it spiritual, I can call it movement, but it all boils down to an electromagnetic connection,” she explained.
Gesturing towards her acrylic mixed media work Cooper, who also celebrated her “30-something” birthday at the exhibit’s opening on Wednesday, says each piece in her collection has an individual emotional origin story.
“When I created each piece there is a specific experience that happened, so they all connected to me in a very special way. I gave it the title ‘Electromagnetic Art’ because of the vibrations and the connections. The inspiration comes within a moment. Let’s look at this one,” she continued pointing out a melancholy maroon and brown piece.
“It’s called “Unhappy Bride”, I was actually sad on that day,” she continued.
“I heard a friend of mine got married and I got in a zone where I said hey, look at my age and I ain’t get married yet. So, I decided to create a bride image, something of myself and I was literally crying while I did it.”
Much more than ‘nice’ work
Cooper says her overall objective is to begin new conversations about art and hopefully to eventually help change the way people typically view art as simply decorative.
“I’m not sure if it’s a revolution of how people see art, but I don’t like when people say ‘yuh know that art look nice’. I want to stress I don’t create art to look nice, I create art to connect, so it will give the viewer positive feedback. I would hope when you purchase my art it’s not just there to look nice, but it’s doing something to the space,” she chimed.
The St Dominic’s Convent-graduate believes more than a purpose, this is her journey as an artist to make these very real therapeutic connections with art lovers in T&T.
“It feels like destiny, doesn’t it? Let’s look at what’s happening right now. Today is my birthday the 29th of March and today is my first solo art exhibition. And also, I’m the first to exhibit here at Kinetic Mas thanks to (bandleader) Peter Samuel who gave me the opportunity. There are a lot of firsts happening today and these things don’t happen by chance. I listened to my conscience, I listened to what the divine is guiding me to and it all led me here,” she maintained. In truth, Cooper has put on an impressive showing on her first outing. The work looks polished and way beyond her years. The feedback on opening night from visiting artists and well-wishers was also overwhelmingly positive and encouraging.
“I am excited. I am all the emotions in one, but yet still I know that my work is now out there and people are going to see it. The work you see here is just an introduction of electromagnetic art. My second exhibition would definitely be more of an art installation, meaning I’m going to bring the art out, more like a 3D experience, so that people can walk within the art pieces itself. I want it to also be used in art therapy,” she explained.
Cooper concedes the response to her concepts and interpretation of art are up for debate and so “there is no telling how it will all be received”.
“I didn’t know how people was going to accept it. You see it, acrylic flat on canvas, abstract mixed medium and its open to interpretation.
“What I do know is I’m tired of people saying art look nice. Portraits. Landscapes. It’s the same thing over and over. My ideas are new, they are different and I want is for people to understand that I am here to make a statement,” Cooper concluded.
Kieshia Cooper’s “An Introduction to Electromagnetic Art” exhibit continues Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. at Kinetic Mas Camp until April 14.