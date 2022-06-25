Parenting has been increasingly difficult due to all the global changes—social, economic, technological—that have a great impact on families. There has been a concern for a long time about how situations in Trinidad and Tobago such as the traffic nightmare and increasing crime are affecting families. Now there is the added factor of the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath. The combined effects on families of the pandemic and the disruption of education make holding the family together even more of a challenge.
Now more than ever, emotionally intelligent parenting must be part of the approach to parenting in these difficult times. At the heart of the changes necessary to cope with these issues is improving the emotional well-being of both the parents and the children. Emotionally Intelligent Parenting involves being aware of one’s own feelings, understanding the true source of those feelings, being able to manage them effectively and responding appropriately to the feelings of others. This awareness of feelings in oneself and in others helps in the nurturing of quality relationships. Emotionally Intelligent Parenting focuses this awareness in our relationships with our children. But it also teaches constructive and creative problem-solving skills and helps our children to develop their own good relationships.
Emotionally Intelligent Parenting is about:
Acknowledging your feelings and clearing them out of the situation. Are you reacting to your child out of your own tiredness, fear, frustration or anger about a situation with someone else?
Listening to your child—paying attention to the emotional message beneath the words and then responding to the child's hurt and not just to the words or behaviour resulting from the hurt
Teaching children how to correctly identify and label their feelings. Young children have the amazing capacity to feel deeply—they feel sad, anxious, scared, and angry in addition to the positive feelings of joy and happiness. They need to be taught the feeling words; not only sad, glad, mad and scared, but also the variations of these, such as frustration, excitement, etc., and to identify the real origin of these feelings. When the feelings can be correctly labelled and identified, then they are better dealt with. Reading books with children about emotions helps. It is also necessary to provide emotionally safe spaces and opportunities to release negative feelings that could build up
Helping children correctly perceive others' feelings, and therefore appropriately respond to them. For example, Steve Tobias, Psy.D. in his article "The Feelings Vocabulary" explains the difference between anger and frustration and how important it is to be able to tell the difference. He says, "frustration means something is hard to accomplish. Anger usually means that someone is trying to hurt you (even yourself, as in when you berate yourself for doing something wrong)". The appropriate response to frustration is different from the response to anger.
Helping children build good relationships. Although human beings are born with an inherent connection to all human beings, they are not necessarily born with the skills needed to develop and nourish these connections. Especially, they need help to deal with the challenges they will face in building and maintaining these relationships. The emotionally intelligent parent will take the time to ask and be prepared to listen to how the child feels when his older brother teases him, or to interrupt when the two begin shouting insults and end up fighting with each other, rather than leaving them alone to 'sort it out themselves'
Teaching constructive and creative problem-solving skills. This involves giving everyone in the family equal opportunity to be heard in family meetings, or setting up activities and outings which help the young people to learn and practice values such as sharing, negotiation, building positive relationships and resolving conflicts with good models from the adults
The emotional health of children is tied to the social and emotional characteristics of the environment in which they live—the parents, the family and the community. If the parents are emotionally strong, then the children stand a better chance of learning to respond in non-aggressive ways to conflict situations and making better decisions in managing their lives. Since we cannot teach what we have not learned, parents need to ensure that they have enough knowledge of these skills and can practice them themselves in order to model them and teach them to their children.
Parents must work together while being guided and supported to interrupt the cultural pattern that exists in our society telling us that emotional work and mental health are not significant or important. This mindset takes our attention away from the important work of socio-emotional development of both parents and children so that we can parent with emotional intelligence.
Here are resources for developing your emotionally intelligent parenting practices-:
Confident Parents Confident Kids - https://confidentparentsconfidentkids.org
6 Things Emotionally Intelligent Parents do Differently, Psychology Today - https://www.psychologytoday.com/intl/blog/the-therapist-mommy/202101/6-things-emotionally-intelligent-parents-do-differently
5 Things Emotionally Intelligent Parents Do - https://www.parentmap.com/article/5-things-emotionally-intelligent-parents-dont-do
Dr. Marilyn Robb has been developing emotionally intelligent programs for parents and setting up SEL programs in schools for many years. She recently developed parenting listening Circles in preparation for the start of the new school term. You can access support and guidance in creating listening circles for parents and introducing SEL to your child's school by contacting her at joyfulplace@yahoo.com or visit communityofselfcareforteachers.wordpress.com