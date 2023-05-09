THEY say "if you knew then what you know now" but image consultant Cheryl Dian has said "take what you know now and use it to learn even better".
The Arouca-based motivational speaker and life coach has returned after a hiatus to again bring women together for a unique social and networking experience, aimed at leaving participants with more tools with which to work on business idea, image and self-esteem and emotional intelligence.
On May 13, 2023, the opportunity is again being offered to sit for afternoon tea and enjoy one-on-one conversation with Dian, as well as guest speakers/coaches Gail Renee Moss, spoken word artist known as "The Poetic Evangelist", Michelle-Nichola Cockburn, transformational coach and Cherry-Ann Carmelia Craigwell, business strategist and consultant. The event, under the theme "Becoming Her", is being hosted at the Cascadia Hotel, St Ann's, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Dian has promised that, "This is going to be a VIP day for women."
Dian said discussions will centre on and include "inspiration, motivation, personal branding, fashion, buffet lunch and afternoon tea".
The third event of its kind, the coaching series is no stranger to the local women's empowerment landscape but was on hiatus for several years beginning with the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
Dian said while this caused personal challenges it was not considered a setback, as the experience has allowed her and other coaches to bring even more to the table on overcoming obstacles towards success, including personal development.
She said personal empowerment from any age remains key to the safety and success of women and girls, stating that some life skills are acquired by personal experience but there is also much to learn from others.
Dian encouraged women looking for guidance on any type of personal and business development to attend, noting the range of careers of the speakers who will be available for discourse.
She further stated that the afternoon tea experience is carefully crafted to put participants at ease and harmonise with discussions on branding, self-worth and the pursuit of artful living.
Dian said there was much women could do to improve their lives going forward, sometimes even with budget constraints as guidance would be available seeking avenues of support for cottage and small businesses.
Your best, always
Dian is an esthetician, image consultant and author who said her passion is helping women to always be and feel their best. She has lived and worked in several territories including in the United States and United Kingdom, with degrees in business management, public relations, marketing and advertising.
Dian told The Express she chose the field of image consultancy after knowing that one thing she wanted to always be was "stylish". The now life-coach was remembered for consistent and impeccable style as a child and growing up in her community. Today she teaches colour scheming to women, with plenty focus on purple as pigment representing royalty and prosperity, while pink channels the feminine.
She offers guidance on daily wardrobe planning, so that looks from casual to formal to haute couture are expressions of personal statement and strength.
In expressing an affinity for fashion and "finer things", Dian said she also believed that was to be balanced with a healthy spirituality and financial and other independence.
Dian said while some chose medicine or other forms of service, she wanted to be of service to women and girls in an "invaluable way", by teaching principles and sharing experiences that grow their personal empowerment.
"Personal empowerment and self-love, as well as guidance on practical life skills, is essential to women and girls being able to build lives for themselves that are more survival, that protect them from exploitation and allow them to become whole human beings," Dian stated, while thanking this year's sponsors for endorsing the value of women.
She added that some women may want simply to refresh themselves as they think about personal and career advancement, which is provided for at Saturday's workshop and tea.
"Come, learn something, make new friends, leave with a business idea or the knowledge of how to start making one work," Dian said. "But most of all, sometimes listening and speaking with others offers tools that we can use to learn about ourselves and empower ourselves. Come to 'Becoming Her' and learn more about becoming you."
Register at Linktr.ee/cheryldianspeaks or via Dian's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008410154545.