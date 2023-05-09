THIS month we are shining the spotlight on the insidious autoimmune disease - lupus, which is much more common than we think but which does not get the attention it deserves.

In less than two years, lupus turned Michel Peters’ world upside down; it robbed him of his life partner Simone Coelho and step-daughter Kayla who both lost their lives to the chronic disease. His youngest daughter, Keira, has also been diagnosed with lupus and is waging her own personal battle with the disease.