Encouraging agents of change

In 2019, the Ivy Scholarship impacted the life of former St Joseph Convent (SJC), Port of Spain student and UWI student currently in her second year of her bachelor’s degree in Psychology, Antonia Mader.
The scholarship, which was founded in 2019 by author and former journalist and teacher, Rhona Baptiste, aims to support SJC graduates who are passionate about taking on a meaningful role in community service and volunteer work, who shows courageous leadership qualities and a demonstrable passion and commitment to creating a positive impact on Trinidad and Tobago.
Baptiste, wife of late former journalist, Owen Baptiste, who created the scholarship in tribute to her mother, Ivy Colastique Fairley-Hunte. said not enough is being done to encourage agents of change.
“My mother, who the prestigious Ivy Scholarship is named after, had to make a life of her own. She was a single mom who had to bring up three children and several young people who she fostered. So, my mom was a prototype of every woman. The Ivy Scholarship reflects the kind of person in whose honour it is made, because she was every woman.”
“Having been a part of the news media for so long, my intention was to forge in our country a positivity and a hope for our people in spite of the bad news that seems to carry the day.
“Today you have the worst possible figures for depression. The headlines just reinforce the bad news. This is why my desire to do whatever little I can as an agent of change, which is to remain as an inspiration for whatever life remains with me, and this meant that I had to do something positively active to counterbalance the negativity that continues to feed our people day after day.
“I decided to work through the student organisation that already existed and the most practical one was to go through my alma mater, which is SJC Port of Spain, where I attended school and where I was a teacher for many years.
“I approached the Past Pupils Association, to run with the idea to identify a candidate who was not necessarily in line for a scholarship, but one who is both academic and, most importantly, socially sensitised to making a difference in our society. So, this is really the heart and inspiration behind identifying such a person.
“Through the Past Pupils Association this idea was to go beyond fundraising for the maintenance of the school and to really begin to reach out into the society where there was a greater need for patching and mending and building. So, in partnership with The University of the West Indies, who already had in place a bursary department for scholarships, they welcomed the initiative especially with the intent that was behind it which was social activism. They really welcomed the idea and put guidelines and requirements in place to identify such a student and the one who qualified the most was Antonia,” Baptiste said.
Forward-thinking
Antonia Mader, who launched and spearheads a homework club in Morvant, where she is from, was able to successfully rally people around her age to provide homework support through her community for free. Baptiste said Antonia’s work represents the type of forward-thinking individual that the scholarship aims to support.
“Antonia represents what I was seeing evolving in the United States with progressive young women who can really inspire others. Black women are now rising and seizing the opportunity and they are shining forth beautifully.
“We need to identify more socially political activists to carry on the mantle. I do feel that change has to come from below, meaning from the roots and move up to the power structure that is the only way we can get serious,” Baptiste said.
“Antonia said she is happy to be the first recipient of the Ivy Scholarship. “I signed up for scholarships in my first semester, but I had lost all hope of ever receiving one, and then I finally got an opportunity for the Ivy Scholarship, which opened me up to life changing opportunities,” she said.
Through the Ivy Scholarship and with the support of SJC Port of Spain Past Pupils Association, Antonia was invited to meet the local team of the Intrepid Research Programme (International Research Programme on Psychoses in Diverse setting) - funded by King’s College, London. There, she received great advice about exploring her career options and building her network of contacts.
Antonia was also selected to be part of the prestigious Young Women in Leadership Programme (YWiL) where she participated in nation-level initiatives designed to foster interest and skills in public leadership. She said that this was a priceless opportunity to experience the workings of Parliament, public speaking, the execution of social and civic ideas and to network with both inspired and inspirational women.
Liza Yunis of the SJC Past Pupils Association said the financial donation, offer of networking opportunities and mentorship is the SJC POS PPA’s commitment to the development of one of its students into one of our future changemakers.
“We wanted to find a way to highlight to students the importance of civic duty and civic service to the community. When Rhona came to us, we wanted students to embody that commitment to make a difference within their community.
“The aim now is to raise the profile of the scholarship so that more people would know about the initiative and be inspired and encouraged to help to create social change. Our hope is that our alumni body will contribute to this scholarship fund and cultivate the development of the awardee throughout their academic career by offering either mentorship or internship opportunities.” Yunis said
IVY SCHOLARSHIP ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA
Open to all First year/Level I students registered in any Faculty or degree programme.
The candidate must:
• Be a graduate of St. Joseph’s Convent Port-of-Spain (within two years)
• Demonstrate passion, leadership qualities and a commitment towards the civic, social or environmental arena
• Submit a personal statement/essay on their work and/or involvement in civic, social or environmentally conscious duty
• Be interviewed by the donor before approval of the award
• Successful applicants must volunteer 40 hours with the Association within their academic year.
Including attending and volunteering at events etc. (Mandatory)
• Scholarship awardees will be required to demonstrate active membership in a CBO or NGO