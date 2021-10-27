NOT all environment warriors will be in Glasgow, Scotland, for the highly anticipated COP26 climate summit. Most are continuing their work, campaigning for the environment and sustainable practices that benefit their communities and the wider world, far from the gaze of cameras.
Carl Fitzjames is one such man. At first glance, one may not believe that Fitzjames is 70 years old; his daily hikes into the forest off Brasso Seco have toned his body, giving him an appearance of a man many years younger than his actual age.
Anyone who has been hiking in the Northern Range would have at some point crossed paths with Fitzjames, whose name is well known. This guardian of the environment knows the forests like the back of his hand; he knows its secrets, its dangers and all the spots that will make the uninitiated hiker stop in their tracks in amazement.
Despite years and years of experience under his belt, this husband and father still marvels at the beauty of nature when he steps foot into the dark green forest which is literally his backyard. Regarded as foreboding by some, the forests are a paradise, an escape from an otherwise chaotic world for Fitzjames.
This is what the Express discovered when we accompanied Fitzjames for an impromptu hike. With every timid, apprehensive step we took, Fitzjames was up ahead, leading the way with his confident strides.
“Oh, careful! There is an orb-weaver spider,” he said, as he stopped suddenly before a massive spider web, with a fearsome-looking spider crouched in the centre. “They can give you a really nasty bite.” Fitzjames expertly moved the web as one might part a silk curtain before pressing on. It seemed as if after every couple of steps, Fitzjames found something to marvel at.
So much to discover
“Look at that,” he said, pointing to Palicourea elata, a flower often seen in the forest. “It looks like a pair of red lips.”
Then we were off again, with Fitzjames stopping every now and then to give brief, informative lessons on the myriad plants and trees that were just within an arm’s length of us at any given moment. As we walked, he inspected animal tracks imprinted in the mud and the remnants of fruits that were devoured by hungry creatures who were probably watching us suspiciously from their disguised hideouts.
The forest around us is alive; the air is filled with birdsong and the hum of cicadas. There is much to discover, from the tallest trees to the velvety-soft moss carpeting swathes of forest floor. But one of Fitzjames’ favourite discoveries is the lowly fungi, to which most plants owe their existence. Fitzjames relishes foraging for mushrooms and can identify the edible from the poisonous, just by glancing under their caps.
Life could have been far different for Fitzjames. Brasso Seco was where he was born and spent his childhood up until his late teens when he migrated to Canada to pursue higher education and then a classified, technical career as a nuclear welder—a demanding job that required security clearance and took him to places in the world most of us can only read and dream about.
Despite the demands and perks of his job, Fitzjames felt an indescribable need to reconnect with his roots. His first trip back into the forests upon his return to Trinidad convinced him that he was where he belonged. His love and passion for the environment has put him among circles of like-minded individuals.
He has been living in the northern community of Brasso Seco with his equally fearless American wife, Kelly. Together, the Fitzjameses and members of the community have helped raise the profile of Brasso Seco on the national stage and have promoted the indigenous food and culture that is unique to the rural community.
Prior to the pandemic, their Food Fest and Family Day was an annual event. In 2016, they met with Gillian Goddard, who started the Alliance of Rural Communities (ARC) as a way of creating more income-earning opportunities for those in rural communities.
Fitzjames had always been involved in community work, but with ARC, he saw for the first time the sort of results he had always envisioned. Initially, through ARC, cocoa communities such as Brasso Seco learned how to utilise their own cocoa to make chocolate. The Brasso Seco Chocolate Company, which is legally registered, sprang up out of that idea.
In the years since then, the work of ARC began to expand; the team had access to farmers who don’t use chemicals, so it began selling and delivering organic produce, including tropical flowers, to people outside its community. When the pandemic started, chocolate sales plummeted so ARC had to pivot. In the last year and a half, the services it provides—selling and delivering locally grown market produce and homemade goods—skyrocketed.
“We wanted to provide a service during Covid, especially for those who were worried about leaving their homes to go to the grocery or market,” said Kelly Fitzjames.
Plastic restrictions
They partnered with farmers and artisans not only within Brasso Seco but in other communities who had to fit two requirements: the products they use have to be local and no single-use plastic bottles, bags or containers are allowed. The ARC and its team added imported items, including peas, nuts, dried fruits, oil and sugar to the list of items for sale. Before delivery, all items are repackaged using glass bottles or brown bags.
The ARC Marketplace also provides convenience items like peeled and chopped provisions, cassava brownies, drinking chocolate, granola, soups and fresh juices. Deliveries are made from Brasso Seco and its shop on Warner Street, St Augustine. The team now comprises 12 people, all of whom have been trained to handle different aspects of the business.
“What we are doing is very important,” said Kelly Fitzjames. “Not only are we providing employment but we’re also providing education and reconnection. This is a reindigenising project. Chocolate was the tip of the iceberg with regard to reconnecting people to cocoa, which was once the cash crop that built this country. The people who grew cocoa trees never really benefited. But taking control and doing as much as they can with what they have is one way their descendants can reconnect to these resources.”
The Fitzjames home is a hive of activity. At the time of our visit, people were busy restocking and filling orders. A lot of people from the community joined this initiative because they needed work, but they were also exposed to equity and environment protection—issues which impact them and their families.
The ARC and communities like Brasso Seco are models which show what can be achieved with training, hard work, team effort, and equitable and sustainable practices. And Carl Fitzjames would likely agree that unlike his previous profession which served its own purpose, he finds more satisfaction now living a life that’s more aligned with nature.
Curious and want to learn more? Go to www.instagram.com/thenewruraltt/.