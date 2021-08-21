Enjoy a yardie in De Back Yard

Out of work due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, veteran soca artiste turned mas bandleader, Ronnie McIntosh, has turned his mas camp into a kitchen.
De Back Yard Kitchen was launched in April, 2021, and was only operational for one weekend before being closed as part of the Government’s public health regulations to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
McIntosh, alongside a close circle of mas designers, has pivoted into dishing out a menu that features stewed rabbit, yardee (yard fowl), steamed fish and curried duck with sides that include dumplings, provisions, pigeon peas or buss up shut.
McIntosh said boredom and a desire to keep himself and staff employed was the driving force behind his new business. “In February we started with wild meat on The Avenue and that became popular.
“Our main source of income comes from culture and when all angles of our industry were totally shut down, we needed to be innovative. We are normally busiest around February, and with nothing going on because of the pandemic, we became bored. We needed to keep occupied and we needed to also generate income for the Ronnie and Caro staff who were unemployed.
“After we got a nice start with the wild meat in February, we had to close again because of the lockdown but when the country reopened again, we took it further to open De Back Yard on Fridays and Saturdays. When we opened, we only got one weekend to operate because they locked down again and all food outlets had to close. We are now starting all over,” McIntosh said.
Sweet-hand staff
McIntosh said his cooks at De Back Yard have natural talent. “You only find out you have another skill when you have no choice. We are using our natural talent. I never had any skills. Our head chef is the person who normally builds the big costumes, Ray Abraham. We have been getting favourable feedback from our customers.
“It’s a lot of work. It is a department that we are not accustomed to because it might be easy for us to stay in the mas camp until 2 a.m. making costumes and we are accustomed to that but this is something different. We only operate two days but we might add another day or two,” McIntosh said.
McIntosh said D Back Yard is not just a temporary venture. “At this point whether or not we have a Carnival or the Entertainment sector reopens we will run the restaurant. We are making sure we offer the same level of customer service that we are known for with Ronnie and Caro. People know what they are getting when they come to D Back Yard. We are consistent and we intend to keep our standard,” Mc Intosh said.
McIntosh, who joined a long list of entertainers who have had to be innovative during the pandemic had this advice: “Continue doing what you are doing. Make sure and look out for yourself and don’t expect any assistance from anybody. We don’t get a bail out so my advice is don’t expect any bailout because nobody is going to bail us out. People feel entertainers are millionaires and they don’t need assistance. Even though we contribute to the GDP, no one looks out for us,” McIntosh said.
In October his customers can look out for De Back Yard Kitchen’s wild meat menu. “We know a lot of people are looking out for wild meat season. We will have everything from lappe, tattoo, wild hog, iguana and manicou. We may also have something special on Independence Day depending on the status of the country.”