THE protagonist in Scott O’Dell’s classic Island of the Blue Dolphins once observed that without animals and birds the Earth would be an unhappy place.
Faraaz Abdool shares similar sentiments. He has a personal connection to birds, animals (even the creepy-crawlies), plants, trees, the soil, the sky and the cosmos beyond.
“I believe we all have that connection to nature as we are natural beings, we are organic creatures,” he said.
Abdool was an electrical engineer before he made a 180-degree turn and became a wildlife photographer. His passion for wildlife and the environment along with his exceptional photography has earned him regional and international recognition.
Earlier this year he became the first local to photograph and author a comprehensive book on the birds of T&T titled Casual Birding in Trinidad and Tobago: Introducing More Than 175 of T&T’s Common and Iconic Birds.
Now Abdool is back with his Hummingbirds of Trinidad and Tobago 2022 Calendar which features spellbinding photos of hummingbirds perched on branches or in mid-flight along with descriptions of each bird. The content for each caption varies, some include feeding and nesting habits, others may include where the species is found, some captions also have taxonomic information such as subspecies information.
For those who like to keep track of holidays, the dates of public holidays and religious observances are also highlighted in red on the calendars.
Abdool has been doing tabloid-sized (11” x 17”) calendars since 2016. Each year, the photographer along with his wife Joanne, who is his professional partner, graphic designer and creative adviser, selects 12 images on the basis of chromatic balance, composition, light, species and many other factors.
“Each time I did a calendar, I always received comments from people who couldn’t believe these magnificent birds were found right here in T&T,” said Abdool.
This year he spent a lot of time with hummingbirds while investigating several eco-lodges to replace Asa Wright on the travel itineraries of anxious travellers.
Magical creatures
What Abdool learned about these winged gems is mind-blowing.
“We have 18 different species of hummingbird, all remarkable and unique in their own way,” said Abdool who added that many hummingbird subspecies are endemic to T&T and are found nowhere else on Earth.
Abdool was anxious to share some images with the wider public which he had not posted on social media before. After spending several hours in their company, it was decided that he would make hummingbirds the star attraction of his 2022 calendar.
Hummingbirds have always captivated people but what sets Abdool’s photos apart is that he has a distinctive style in bird photography in general. He relishes pushing the envelope which would explain why his hummingbird photos are so different from what is already out there.
“So far, I’ve gotten a much more enthusiastic response to this calendar than any of the other previous six years’ calendars. Hummingbirds are truly magical creatures, and I try to capture that magic and the ethereal beauty of both the bird and their environment as best as I can in my photography,” he said.
Abdool said if we take the time to really observe birds in their natural habitat, we would realise that we have much more in common with them and each other.
“Striking a bond with nature is realising a primal connection we all have, within which is a love that will guide us to a brighter and sustainable future,” he added.
There is a lot of talk around biodiversity ahead of the COP 26 summit next month. Abdool said the key to protecting biodiversity is to get as many people as possible to genuinely care for nature.
Go natural
“But we cannot care for that which we do not know or understand. As a photographer and author, herein lies my responsibility. I am trying my best to show my fellow citizens that what we have here, our natural wealth, is not something that someone sitting in an office can tell us to protect. Our nature is us, our nature is our heritage,” he said.
The wildlife photographer said if we are to have any hope of a stable future, we need to stop interfering, stop destroying, stop polluting and start letting things be.
“Native plants are integral building blocks for life. We can start gardening using local plants instead of imported species. We can opt for an organic and natural means of pest control. From a policy standpoint we need to be strict on environmental issues as the damage inflicted in one afternoon can take a hundred years to restore,” he said.
With his 2022 calendar which features the hummingbirds of T&T, Abdool is shining the spotlight on these tiny, yet amazing creatures we share our space with and hopes that, by doing so, we will re-evaluate ourselves and our actions.
To place an order for the Hummingbirds of Trinidad and Tobago 2022 calendar by Faraaz Abdool, go to www.faraazabdool.com or follow him on Facebook and Instagram: @faraazabdool.