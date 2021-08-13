Enjoy with ‘wonton’ delight

Freeze it, fry it.
That’s the simple instructions chef Ishmael Baig passes on to every customer with each delivery of his gourmet, hand-wrapped finger food delights.
Baig, CEO of Mr Spiceno Finger Foods Ltd, is living his dream of operating the first premium online finger food manufacturer in Trinidad and Tobago. Mr Spiceno’s chicken, shrimp, cream cheese, vegetable and vegan wontons, spring rolls and pows are fast becoming a fan favourite of stuck-at-home restaurant-goers longing for gourmet appetisers.
Baig, 30, says the concept for an all finger food business came to him in 2018 after being encouraged by his previous head chef to supply his restaurant with wontons.
“Afterwards, I wanted to start and brand my own finger foods, but go towards the more Asian side of finger foods as everyone else was doing more local delicacies. We kept our menu small and we gave value, and currently we have a strong brand and presence online,” Baig recalled.
In 2021, Baig decided to expand his offerings to include mini spring rolls and potstickers. With the pandemic forcing restaurants to close and people to stay indoors, he saw an opportunity to supply an authentic restaurant experience by delivering frozen, ready-to-fry wraps directly to the doors of his customers.
“The experience behind Mr Spiceno is for our customers to enjoy our wontons hot and crispy at home, at any time to their convenience. Providing it frozen gives this opportunity and experience. Our customer reviews speak for themselves.
A saucy opportunity
Baig also recently launched a first-of-its-kind Trini sriracha sauce. The response online was overwhelming, he says, as he has received enquiries beyond these shores for the product.
“It went viral not only locally but we saw a large international demand as well. The sauce compliments our finger food ecosystem while maintaining that Trini palate,” he said proudly.
While many businesses the world over have suffered setbacks due to the restrictions of the pandemic, Baig said it has “actually worked in our favour”. His system of online orders and home deliveries fitted perfectly with the Government’s initial restrictions.
“As we are a frozen food manufacturer and we do not cook or have a restaurant, with the limitations in food options, we were very busy. Our ordering is done strictly online via our WhatsApp or website, and we have the delivery done to your workplace or home,” he explained.
Baig said putting customer satisfaction first has been crucial to the rapid growth of Mr Spiceno. He noted his business would not be a success without the stamp of approval from his loyal followers
“The vision for our brand is to dominate and be the number one premium finger food supplier. We truly know and believe we are currently on this pathway as just like Amazon.com.
“Customer reviews speak for themselves. We are currently expanding and ensuring we venture in unique products and items and building a strong customer base, and brand is key. We invite and want everyone to experience the Mr Spiceno brand of finger foods,” Baig concluded.
Visit Mr Spiceno on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.
Mr Spiceno’s Hong Kong-style Wontons
INGREDIENTS
Mr Spiceno’s 30 pieces wontons
Carrots
Sweet Peppers
Onions
Garlic
Sesame Oil
Soy Sauce
Chinese seasoning
Scotch bonnet peppers
Directions
1. Pour two tablespoons of sesame oil into wok.
2. Add garlic, onions, and saute.
3. Add in sweet peppers and carrots, and saute.
4. Add in your hot peppers and saute quickly.
5. Finally, add in your fried wontons with a drizzle of soy sauce and a teaspoon of Chinese seasoning.