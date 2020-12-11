Enjoy your Christmas at the cafe

Every day is Christmas at Woodford Café this December, says owner Benny Hatem.
Hatem says the Price Plaza, Chaguanas, restaurant is offering daily lunch and dinner specials throughout the work week inclusive of themed nightly offerings including: grill specials on Tasty Tuesdays, ribs on Wednesdays and Seafood Fridays.
On Saturday, it’s date night at Woodford Cafe—where couples can enjoy a three-course meal for two, inclusive of a glass of wine to go, at a fraction of the regular price.
The cut-price menu is the popular café’s way of spreading joy in the middle of a frightening pandemic, by giving people a reason to come back out to eat, Hatem said.
“It is a difficult time for everyone, but we all have to manoeuvre as best as possible. We know things are tight out there but what we want to project here in the store a very positive attitude.
“There is a lot of doom and gloom out there, but we always have to look at the bright side. We have life. We have to hope for the best. God is the boss yuh know,” Hatem said with an ear-to-ear grin when he invited the Express to his famous all-you-can-eat brunch buffet on Sunday.
Hatem said the ban on serving alcoholic beverages has, however, considerably slowed business at his popular restaurant.
Woodford Café is renowned for their cocktails and happy hour drinks special.
The affable restaurateur said while happy hour drinks can still be purchased to go, the restrictions have caused him to relook his food offerings.
“Every day we’re trying to offer something special, outside of the ordinary. We even have a Christmas platter where you can get your ham, turkey and pastelles. It is an exciting time to come to Woodford Café,” Hatem said with a nod.
Frozen meals to go
Woodford Café also recently launched their frozen line of meals. The initial complete ban on in-house dining in April gave rise to the idea of pre-packaged frozen family size meals.
And what started off as home delivery service option is now in the cold storage aisle of over 50 retail locations nationwide, he said.
Woodford Café frozen meals include: beef pastelle pie, the sweet and tangy wings and geera pork.
They also supply beef, chicken, seafood and chicken alfredo lasagna, barbecue, buffalo and jerk wings and barbecued pork ribs. Their frozen side dishes include: macaroni pie, corn pie and potato pie.
“When Covid hit, we had to do something. We couldn’t just sit and wait, so we came out with the frozen line and started doing home deliveries.
“As it grew in popularity, we targeted some of the stores. Honestly, they said just drop the samples and they loved it and it started to grow from there.”
Hatem said the initiative is a clear example of innovation born out of necessity. The frozen line is here to stay, even post pandemic,” he said.
“Covid has taught us a lot of things, to pivot and innovate. The frozen is something I think is here to say. It’s more convenience than anything. You buy a beef lasagna, you put it in the freezer and when you hungry you pop it in the oven and you ready to go and that feeds a family of four,” he said.
A digital Carnival
Hatem said the cancellation of Carnival would also mean a setback in 2021 for his restaurant. In the last ten years Woodford Café has evolved into a musical cultural hub hosting the weekly iSlam soca concert series.
The restaurant also recently expanded its nightly live entertainment during the Carnival season featuring acts three out of six nights during the build-up to Carnival Monday.
Hatem said he is currently exploring a digital format to his Carnival entertainment that could be mutually beneficial to his restaurant and the artiste they showcase.
“(Unrestricted) live events are still a way off. I mean I can’t predict what will happen, but I don’t think events is something we will see in large numbers in 2021. We have to see what this pandemic does, we can see its not letting up worldwide.
“We don’t know what format (iSlam) will take, be it a live event with a socially distanced crowd or a strictly online event.
“We also don’t know if by that time they will allow alcohol to be served. It’s really a touch-and-go situation, but we are in talks to bring the show in some format,” he said.
Hatem said he is buoyed, however, by the hope of a working vaccine. Reports of effective vaccines have emerged from North America and the UK with the latter already beginning to administer doses to its citizens.
“With the introduction of the vaccine we could see a major turn-around; but I think people, rightfully, will be wary for some time.
“Even when we get back to normal it’s now instilled in everyone that sanitising is a big part of the new normal. The mask wearing is an absolute must in keeping our numbers down.
“The situation is fluid, saying what will happen we can’t say, I wish I knew, but we have to wait and see.
“If it’s one thing I think the population has been well informed as to what is happening and we just have to wear our masks, but once that vaccine rolls out we will be a much better position,” Hatem concluded.