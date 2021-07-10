Enjoying his encore on life’s stage

Brother Valentino

Brother Valentino (Emrold Phillip)

If life is a stage, then veteran calypsonian Brother Valentino is determined to continue to give a performance for the ages.

Valentino turned 80 on Wednesday. The venerable bard says he is well aware his set is now in “extra time” and is inspired to make full use of every encore.

“I feel great and I give thanks to the Most High because you are allowed three score and ten and now I am enjoying the extra time that has been given to me,” the affable calypsonian told the Kitcharee during a chat this past week.

Born Emrold Phillip in Cherry Hill, Grenada, in 1941 Valentino came to Trinidad at the age of five. Fittingly, he arrived with his parents on a Carnival Monday morning and like any masquerader took some time to find his section.

He worked as a printer, electrician and mechanic before settling into a tailoring apprenticeship. He even later worked at Bottler’s Limited on Long Circular Road in St James. But calypso music was always his deeper calling.

With the sobriquet Mighty Robin he made his calypso debut at Big Bamboo Tent on Park Street in Port of Spain in the early 60s. However, calypso legend the late great Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts), returning to Trinidad in 1965 to open his own tent, renamed him Valentino.

“I have learned to accept life as it comes, day by day, with God’s guidance. I realise kaiso was my role and stuck to it, to this day, despite the injustice that was done to me along the way. Kaiso has been good to me, but not the judges and the other negative elements,” Valentino continued ruefully.

‘The people’s calypsonian’

It is true that Valentino has often been inexplicably snubbed by calypso judges. His witty wordplay and unusual melodies seemed to sail well over their heads. But, a charming persona and resilient demeanour quickly earned him the title of “The People’s Calypsonian”.

Today, many of his works are considered standards of the genre including: “Life is A Stage”, “Stay up Zimbabwe”, “Dis Place Nice”, “No Replacements” and “Where Kaiso Went”.

Valentino credits a life-changing visit to the United States during the black power-conscious 70s for his renowned fist-raising musical perspective. Previously known for his party music that faithful trip left him literally singing a different tune.

“That is where I got the inspiration to sing ‘Stay Up Zimbabwe’. I find the song was so effective I didn’t want to get my fame off of that kind of party music anymore. So I say let me create a more conscious space where I will be saying something positive especially where black people are concerned,” he recalled.

Being an awakening voice for black consciousness throughout the African and Caribbean diaspora has served him well. Valentino has travelled extensively, taking his empowering messages back to the African continent and throughout the world with visits to Zimbabwe, the UK, US, Canada, Cuba, British/US Virgin Islands, Guyana and full circle to Grenada where he was born.

“So many memories,” Valentino began when asked to reflect on the highlights of an illustrious five-decade career.

“Being named Valentino by Kitchener in a ceremony and living by him for a whole year where I was schooled in the art form was special. Being able to rub shoulders with some of the greats like Pretender, Terror, Nap Hepburn, Sparrow, Duke, Chalkdust, Stalin, Power, (Lord) Blakie, Prowler, Superior, Zandolie, Rose, Francine, Dianne, Conqueror, (Ras) Shorty I, All Rounder and so many others,” he continued meekly.

A calypso reboot needed

Valentino admitted to being “very concerned” about the current state of calypso music in T&T. Half-filled tents and limited airplay on mainstream media has removed the genre far from its heyday when it ruled the region.

“I’m very concerned about the state calypso is in presently. It seems as though creativity is lacking. In the old days attendance at the tents was great and the public was more supportive because of the standard of kaiso.

“My impressions on the decline of the tent and lack of support from the patrons and sponsors is because calypso is becoming too political. Calypso needs new marketing strategies and better content,” he warned.

Still, the octogenarian vowed to do his part; to continue to make his contribution to the art form until his last breath. Retirement is not a word in his vocabulary and like his good friend David Rudder, he too plans to sing till his dying day.

“I am still writing and assisting with some collaborations. Life itself keeps me inspired and of course a beautiful cooperative wife. Of course, the stage is my life, with the help of the Almighty. Did you know Rudder sang background vocals on two of my hits—‘Stay Up Zimbabwe and ‘Mad on a Soca fad’?” he said mischievously.

As for his next move? Valentino says he remains guided by the will of his God.

“The next chapter for Emrold Phillip—Live one day at a time with Jah guidance. And Bro Valentino—Document my life in kaiso and pass on the knowledge to those who seek it. And who knows but the master what else is in store.

“One thing I know for sure is Trinidad would always be nice, it would always be a paradise,” he concluded.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Enjoying his encore on life’s stage

Enjoying his encore on life’s stage

If life is a stage, then veteran calypsonian Brother Valentino is determined to continue to give a performance for the ages.

Valentino turned 80 on Wednesday. The venerable bard says he is well aware his set is now in “extra time” and is inspired to make full use of every encore.

“I feel great and I give thanks to the Most High because you are allowed three score and ten and now I am enjoying the extra time that has been given to me,” the affable calypsonian told the Kitcharee during a chat this past week.

Miguel Maestre laments ‘Carnival I Miss You’

Miguel Maestre laments ‘Carnival I Miss You’

Toronto-based artiste Miguel Maestre has released a new track which is dedicated to all soca fans and international lovers of Carnival culture who share a common void due to the near 17-month lack of physical festival celebrations. This latest musical offering is entitled “Carnival I Miss You”.

Masterful, minister, matriarch, messenger, Margaret

Masterful, minister, matriarch, messenger, Margaret

To put into words the full impact of Dr Margaret Elcock’s contribution to the development of the family unit in Trinidad and Tobago is a near impossible task.

Elcock, founder of the Family-Focus Broadcasting Network (FBN), is lauded as a visionary and pioneer of local gospel music and radio. In 2002 she established Isaac 98.1FM, the first Christian radio station in T&T. And in 2010 she received the Hummingbird Medal Silver for her contribution to the broadcast industry.

+2
Inspired by Grandma Felicia’s folklore tales

Inspired by Grandma Felicia’s folklore tales

There are some stories in life that must be told, and The Ugly Coat is one such story. The children’s book is a part of Leah Hernandez’s legacy. The art of storytelling was handed down to the first-time author, first, from her grandmother, who passed on oral traditions of folklore that intrigued her. The tales and stories of other relatives also helped to shape Hernandez’s world and her insatiable love for books and inspired her to publish The Ugly Coat.

Lending a helping hand

Lending a helping hand

Mangoes; anyone wants mangoes?

Khadine Sealy is walking along a side street in Balmoral Park, Chaguanas, distributing starch mangoes to the neighbourhood children which she picked from the tree a man planted in her yard some years ago. Everybody is happy to receive the sweet treats especially the woman with eight children. She is elated to get the fruits as they may very well be the heaviest meal for her family for the day. “Times was hard before; it even harder now but an act of goodwill goes a long way,” the woman tells Sealy in gratitude.

Bad Drivers

Bad Drivers

Retiree Joan Khelawan has observed that of late more drivers have been flaunting the law as well as just plain being reckless and having no care and consideration for other drivers or pedestrians. She was moved to write the following poem, hoping to encourage some measure of consideration, caring, discipline and change.