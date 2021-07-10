Enjoying his encore on life’s stage

If life is a stage, then veteran calypsonian Brother Valentino is determined to continue to give a performance for the ages.
Valentino turned 80 on Wednesday. The venerable bard says he is well aware his set is now in “extra time” and is inspired to make full use of every encore.
“I feel great and I give thanks to the Most High because you are allowed three score and ten and now I am enjoying the extra time that has been given to me,” the affable calypsonian told the Kitcharee during a chat this past week.
Born Emrold Phillip in Cherry Hill, Grenada, in 1941 Valentino came to Trinidad at the age of five. Fittingly, he arrived with his parents on a Carnival Monday morning and like any masquerader took some time to find his section.
He worked as a printer, electrician and mechanic before settling into a tailoring apprenticeship. He even later worked at Bottler’s Limited on Long Circular Road in St James. But calypso music was always his deeper calling.
With the sobriquet Mighty Robin he made his calypso debut at Big Bamboo Tent on Park Street in Port of Spain in the early 60s. However, calypso legend the late great Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts), returning to Trinidad in 1965 to open his own tent, renamed him Valentino.
“I have learned to accept life as it comes, day by day, with God’s guidance. I realise kaiso was my role and stuck to it, to this day, despite the injustice that was done to me along the way. Kaiso has been good to me, but not the judges and the other negative elements,” Valentino continued ruefully.
‘The people’s calypsonian’
It is true that Valentino has often been inexplicably snubbed by calypso judges. His witty wordplay and unusual melodies seemed to sail well over their heads. But, a charming persona and resilient demeanour quickly earned him the title of “The People’s Calypsonian”.
Today, many of his works are considered standards of the genre including: “Life is A Stage”, “Stay up Zimbabwe”, “Dis Place Nice”, “No Replacements” and “Where Kaiso Went”.
Valentino credits a life-changing visit to the United States during the black power-conscious 70s for his renowned fist-raising musical perspective. Previously known for his party music that faithful trip left him literally singing a different tune.
“That is where I got the inspiration to sing ‘Stay Up Zimbabwe’. I find the song was so effective I didn’t want to get my fame off of that kind of party music anymore. So I say let me create a more conscious space where I will be saying something positive especially where black people are concerned,” he recalled.
Being an awakening voice for black consciousness throughout the African and Caribbean diaspora has served him well. Valentino has travelled extensively, taking his empowering messages back to the African continent and throughout the world with visits to Zimbabwe, the UK, US, Canada, Cuba, British/US Virgin Islands, Guyana and full circle to Grenada where he was born.
“So many memories,” Valentino began when asked to reflect on the highlights of an illustrious five-decade career.
“Being named Valentino by Kitchener in a ceremony and living by him for a whole year where I was schooled in the art form was special. Being able to rub shoulders with some of the greats like Pretender, Terror, Nap Hepburn, Sparrow, Duke, Chalkdust, Stalin, Power, (Lord) Blakie, Prowler, Superior, Zandolie, Rose, Francine, Dianne, Conqueror, (Ras) Shorty I, All Rounder and so many others,” he continued meekly.
A calypso reboot needed
Valentino admitted to being “very concerned” about the current state of calypso music in T&T. Half-filled tents and limited airplay on mainstream media has removed the genre far from its heyday when it ruled the region.
“I’m very concerned about the state calypso is in presently. It seems as though creativity is lacking. In the old days attendance at the tents was great and the public was more supportive because of the standard of kaiso.
“My impressions on the decline of the tent and lack of support from the patrons and sponsors is because calypso is becoming too political. Calypso needs new marketing strategies and better content,” he warned.
Still, the octogenarian vowed to do his part; to continue to make his contribution to the art form until his last breath. Retirement is not a word in his vocabulary and like his good friend David Rudder, he too plans to sing till his dying day.
“I am still writing and assisting with some collaborations. Life itself keeps me inspired and of course a beautiful cooperative wife. Of course, the stage is my life, with the help of the Almighty. Did you know Rudder sang background vocals on two of my hits—‘Stay Up Zimbabwe and ‘Mad on a Soca fad’?” he said mischievously.
As for his next move? Valentino says he remains guided by the will of his God.
“The next chapter for Emrold Phillip—Live one day at a time with Jah guidance. And Bro Valentino—Document my life in kaiso and pass on the knowledge to those who seek it. And who knows but the master what else is in store.
“One thing I know for sure is Trinidad would always be nice, it would always be a paradise,” he concluded.