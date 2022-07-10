ERHA conducts regional HIV testing

HIV test

TESTING TIME: An ERHA nurse administers an HIV test to a resident during an awareness campaign held in observance of Regional HIV Testing Day.

Over 255 persons accepted the invitation of the Eastern Regional Health Authority to know their status by taking the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) test during an awareness campaign held in observance of Regional HIV Testing Day.

During the period 1-30 June, 2022, the Authority collaborated with key stakeholders such as the HIV and AIDS Coordinating Unit (HACU); the Ministry of Sport & Community Development; Office of the Member of Parliament for Toco/Sangre Grande; CEPEP and Community groups, to host activities that provide easy access to testing for vulnerable groups.

By increasing HIV testing, Trinidad and Tobago is accelerating action to achieve the UNAIDS 95-95-95 goals by 2030 (diagnose 95 per cent of HIV-positive individuals, provide antiretroviral therapy for 95 per cent of those diagnosed and achieve viral suppressions for 95 per cent of those treated) by 2030.

The Authority conducted 25 Open Day testing sessions at key locations on scheduled dates. Clients had the option to visit selected health facilities which included the Sangre Grande Enhanced Health Centre and Outreach Centres at Cumuto, Valencia, Coryal, Matura, Manzanilla, Guayaguayare, and Matelot.

The service was also made available at popular locations such as Birdie Square, Sangre Grande; Anglais Recreational Ground in Cumana; in the vicinity of Wendell Guy’s Bar in Grande Riviere; Palm Tree Junction, Toco; Paray’s Car Park #2 Guayaguayare Road, Mayaro; Rio Claro Car Park, Naparima Mayaro Road, Rio Claro and the National Energy Skills Centre, Mayaro.

In an effort to empower clients to make informed decisions the ERHA conducted health education sessions for over 547 clients under this initiative.

Seventy one HIV self-testing kits were also distributed.

Additional services included random blood glucose testing, blood pressure testing and the administering of Influenza vaccines.

