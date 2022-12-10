Erphaan Alves: Older, Stronger, Wiser

Dust off the Yuletide “Paint Brush”, get the rum bottle “Cork in Her Hand” and tell “Alexander” to prepare because the music of Kenny J is returning to the stage this weekend.

Several contemporaries of the late parang soca maestro will take to the stage to perform gems from Kenny’s extensive Christmas catalogue.

By the time you read this the cast, which includes double entendre master Rome (Jerome Precilla), parang soca queen Marcia Miranda, calypsonian Cro Cro (Weston Rawlins), parang queen Alicia Jaggasar, Calypso Nite (Myron Bruce), crooner Marilyn Williams and Eddie Charles, among others, would have already performed to a sold-out audience at The Southern Academy of the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando.

Tonight they continue the tribute to the man they openly call “the nicest man in parang” tonight at the National Academy of the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain.