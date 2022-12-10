Erphaan Alves: Older, Stronger, Wiser

Erphaan Alves

Erphaan Alves in action.

Older, but stronger and wiser.

That’s the summation from soca star Erphaan Alves (EA) on entering his groovy 30s.

The “Overdue” singer turned 31 on November 23 and celebrated the occasion with his growing fanbase at the EA BDay concert on December 2, at Sound Forge, Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo.

Speaking with the Kitcharee on Wednesday, EA says he is above all “grateful for life and good health” and the opportunity it brings “to continue his musical journey”.

“I have a ting I say: older but stronger, older but wiser. Every time I go through experiences, I take note of them and put dem at the back of my head, because they will come back in play some way or the other and it’s very important that I maintain my sharpness to deal with situations as they come.

“My perspectives always adjust with the times and situations. I know what I want out of this life, and I know my purpose, so I will continue to absorb as much as possible to equip myself with the best possible ways and means to move forward positively in this life,” EA said.

Being able to celebrate with fans live and in-person with fans made this birthday extra special, EA said. Last year when he turned 30 there was a pandemic-forced ban on large gatherings.

“It meant a lot to me. Especially how my team was able to present the space. The mission was accomplished. The experience was sweeter, I missed them, they missed me…. I mediated on EA BDay since the heights of the pandemic. Everything that I am doing now, a lot of thought and mediation went into it, because I wanted to make sure coming out of the pandemic was a moment for me to reset personally and career wise and put my best foot forward,” he said.

Living with purpose

These days EA says he is living with purpose. That means everything he does is planned and thought out. That new approach has brought much needed structure and predictability to his musical aspirations, he said.

“I thought about my shortcomings a great deal (during the pandemic). Ah strip it down, dissect it, understand why it was happening and how to fix it. At the end of the day, we all human, so we will always make mistakes, but the preparation is key for me.

“A lot of setbacks pre-pandemic woulda be based on little preparation, because we have a way as artistes we could get through on the fly, but I trying harder now to make sure that preparation is the focal point because you need a plan A and plan B,” he nodded.

That approach is already paying dividends. EA has released 10 tracks for the much-anticipated return to a full Carnival in 2023 including: “All Day”, “Again”, “No Time”, “Caliente”, “Soca Party”, “In D Air”, “Full Time”, “Bun Down”, “Spirit” and “Forever”.

“I’m very happy and excited to see what occurs (for Carnival 2023) with the artistes, mas bands, events with the more traditional aspects with the characters and stick fighting competitions. I want to see how the patrons interact. We didn’t see each other, we didn’t collectively gather in Port of Spain for a while, so I am really excited to experience that energy, see how it pans out and how it’s executed. To see the newfound gems that will be born out of the rebirth of the greatest show on earth?” he marveled.

As for the wish he made after blowing out the birthday candles, EA says his only desire is to continue to have the patience to accept things in their right timings and to continue to be an inspiring light of positive energy through his music.

“My journey on this earth and is bigger than EA. It’s fuelled through an energy that will facilitate the growth and sustainable development of the art from and everything that revolves around it. My plan is to not be the greatest, but to do the greatest I can before my departure from this physical realm; that’s why I’m so content and easygoing, when you see me I just cool.

“To compete is not my mission. To live is my mission. Living doesn’t mean I must fight to get a title or compromise myself to be put at the top of a pedestal. I do it because there is a need and I fulfil it. I do it because I love it and to bring a spirit of joy and positive energy.

“So, as I become one year older and stronger and wiser I am just grateful and will continue to flourish and inspire others and continue being inspired by life so my creation could be limitless,” EA concluded.

As always, we wish you the best this life has to offer EA!

