Erphaan Day!

“It’s so good to see all of you again and to get together to share this experience in a safe zone.”
That heartfelt greeting from soca star Erphaan Alves (EA) drew screams of delight from a small but rambunctious socially distanced crowd at Jaxx International Grill, in MovieTowne (MT), Port of Spain last Sunday night.
It was most likely the fourth and final time the Chaguanas-based entertainer would have had to repeat that rehearsed statement in the 24 hours that preceded.
EA was at the MT venue to bring full circle EDay, an ambitious four-venue, one-day concert that started the night before with Midnight Mas at Bar Hop-In in Tobago and continued Sunday morning with the Soca and Sun brunch at Woodford Café, Chaguanas from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. before moving further south of Trinidad for Chutney Soca at Offside Restaurant and Sports Bar in South Park. All four shows were sold out.
Billed as Soca and Steel Sunday night’s EDay finale, like the three previous shows, featured a unique cast of supporting acts as Sekon Sta (Nesta Boxhill), Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder) and Shal Marshall (Stephenson Marshall) all made guest appearances much to the audience’s delight.
“Let me just hold yuh, hold yuh, hold yuh,” they sang along verbatim with EA when he continued the showcase with his 2018 latin crossover hit “No Habla”. Earlier he started the show with his 2022 release “Heart Clean” off of the Old Ting Riddim.
The ‘thickest’ man in soca
With the audience demanding more EA upped the ante with a performance of his 2015 breakthrough fete hit “Come From (Bumper Like Rain)” before inviting the immensely popular Viking Ding Dong on stage in comical fashion.
“Yuh just saw the tallest man in soca,” he started to say in reference to a previous cameo by the lanky Sekon Sta.
Turning to audience coyly he added: “Now welcome de …”
The self-proclaimed “thick not fat” Ding Dong didn’t seem to mind the introduction and proceeded to unfurl a couple monster soca tracks himself in “We Outside” and “Hornin First”. To be fair Viking Ding Dong moved his large frame with relative ease around the stage, not that he necessarily needed to as the audience was doing all the dancing for him.
“Ah could only do two songs?” Ding Dong asked EA like a child begging a parent for extra sprinkles on their ice cream cone.
Given the non-verbal cue to continue he turned to the fetin’ audience and sang: “Meh Fren, meh fren, meh fren”.
The energy lifted a notch higher as they echoed the popular hook to his 2022 collaboration with soca mega star Machel Montano “Bad Chargie”. The overwhelming positive reaction is intriguing given that Double M is yet to make any public appearance in the ongoing Taste of Carnival.
‘Steeling’ the show
The standout moment of the night, however, came from an expected collaboration between EA and pannist Joshua Regrello. Like Johanna “D Piano Girl” Chuckaree did on keyboards earlier in the day when she accompanied EA at soca brunch, Regrello filled and coloured around EA’s vocals during a pore-raising performance of his Carnival cover of Nigerian afrobeats star C Jay’s “Love Nawantiti” aptly titled “Carnival Nawantiti”. He sang:
Monday, say we getting on, on de street
Tuesday, nuff pretty gyal on repeat
Wednesday, everybody head to de beach
De soca make me jump and sing
Oh I…
Twenty-four hour earlier on February 19, at Bar Hop-In in Tobago Mical Teja and Rhythm Nation joined EA on stage for the opening leg of the day-long concert. The two returned to Trinidad the following morning and were joined by Nailah Blackman, Preedy (Akeem Chance), Fede Reuben, Hey Choppi (Sean Padmore), College Boy Jesse (Jesse Stewart), Johanna and violinist Andre Donowa at Woodford Café for the soca brunch second leg of EDay.
Soca stars Shal Marshall, Lyrikal (Devon Martin), Zan (Joel Feveck), Kernel Roberts and chutney soca act Ravi B (Ravi Bissambhar) shared the stage with EA on the third leg at Offside in South Park.
EA says despite the challenges of the pandemic him pulling off four events in 24 hours proves a lot is still possible once the entertainment sector can think outside the conventional way of doing things.
“Naturally EDay was built to be a one-off fete, but I decided I was going to stretch myself. I’m a very resilient individual and I’m always willing to challenge myself to find new ways to continue expressing culture. My dream is to see these four events grow into full on fetes in the next two to four years,” EA told the Kitcharee.