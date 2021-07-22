Escayg to debut his latest sci-fi thriller at ttff 21

The rich abandon the poor on a violent and barren post-apocalyptic planet Earth for a luxurious life on a space colony floating among the stars.
That’s the intriguing premise of Trinidadian filmmaker Shaun Escayg’s new popcorn-ready sci-fi thriller IKARUS.
Escayg’s film has been accepted in several film festivals around the world including the prestigious Oscar qualifying Los Angeles (LA) Shorts International Film Festival. Local film sci-fi nuts will have their chance to screen IKARUS at the 2021 trinidad + tobago film festival (ttff) which is set for September 22 to 28.
“I’m pleased to announce that we’ve submitted IKARUS to the trinidad + tobago film festival,” Escayg said during a WhatsApp exchange moments after entering the film yesterday.
Shot on location here in T&T and on the west coast of the United States, IKARUS is a testament to what is possible for local filmmakers, Escayg said.
The plot follows two siblings who pillage the cargo of the wealthy in search of valuable medical supplies on Earth in hope of buying access to the space colony. The film stars Pakistani-American actress and model Nida Khurshid, British-Korean actress Pricilla Jin Chung and Trinidadian actor Stephen Hadeed Jr.
“I’m so excited for my people to see what we can achieve locally, and I hope it inspires the next generation of storytellers to push harder and further. I’m working on the feature script of IKARUS. There is a lot of interest from the networks here, but that’s all I can say at the moment,” Escayg said of the project.
Keeping cameras rolling
during the pandemic
Shooting during a global pandemic was a challenge, Escayg admitted. He had to remotely coordinate several days of shooting in T&T after the local borders were closed last April. With cast and crew split in the two locations, body doubles were required both in front and behind the camera.
“It is definitely a greater sense of accomplishment. There are many challenges with making a short film, but the pandemic was one that we couldn’t predict. It created many more problems to solve,” Escayg said about wrapping production earlier this year.
Determined to finish the project in spite of the time and space obstacles Escayg said he was forced to make adjustments to his storyboard. He credited his wife Annabella, who served as executive producer of the project for “assembling a well-oiled production team”.
“I went back to the drawing board, crafting and rewriting an alternative storyline to tie together the pieces we shot. Thanks to our amazing Trinidadian team, we were able to successfully pull-off a virtual shoot,” he beamed.
Filmmaker and casting director Teri Bovell together with production keys Carly Coutts and Amanda Hackett, spearhead production on the ground in T&T, Escayg said.
Director of photography Oliver Milne, assistant director Shane Hosein and Justin Viscuna completed the local technical team, he said. Make-up Artist Shannon Cockburn and prop director Lori Antoinette were also instrumental in the “make-up and prosthetics grounding” and “building all our killer props, sci-fi guns, sets and wardrobe,” Escayg added.
“We used a local body double for our main actress and I directed over a web camera from Los Angeles- it was crazy. There were a couple more shoots in LA to complete the film and we cast a new character to complete the new storyline. In the end, these obstacles were turned into victories. A testament to the resilience of an amazing team,” he said.
As you were, Tinsel Town
Life is quickly returning to normal in Hollywood post pandemic, Escayg said. A surge in demand for new content from studios and networks has seen writers busy developing film scripts and pilots, he said.
“Things are evolving, that’s for sure. For some, Hollywood has been busier than ever, for others, it’s been dormant. I expect a slew of new films, TV series etc as soon as things return to normal — and it’s already on its way back to normal by all accounts. So directors, actors, production teams who were dormant during the pandemic, are now being swamped with work,” he said.
Real success in Tinsel Town, however, remains fleeting, Escayg said. Hollywood makes and breaks careers daily and far too often you don’t get your just reward for what you put in, but Escayg said he still feels the “unquenchable thirst” to keep telling the stories in his head.
“Being a filmmaker, like any field, you aspire to perfection. It is a difficult journey, not because you’re Trinidadian, but because there’s no single path to success.
“It’s a solo journey — filled with doubt, that often times ends in failure. This is what no one tells you. But we persevere because we must. Storytelling is primal — a reflection of our unconscious truths. Speaking personally, it is my muse. An unquenchable thirst. There are no setbacks. No true failings. Only lessons,” he concluded.