Five years into his Brass Mas concept, famed trumpeter Etienne Charles wants to celebrate the anniversary of the mas band in a responsible way.
Charles, who just wrapped up a tour in the US will be mapping out his carbon footprint by offering band members eco-friendly products when the band hits the road.
This means that the polyester T-shirts they will use to play in his band, will be replaced by 100 per cent cotton tees, and biodegradable cups will replace the previously used plastic cups.
“It is important that we start taking the environment into consideration, Charles said.
“Long time, mas makers used newspaper and crocus bags to make their costumes. Instead of plastic cups, people used to play mas with their flasks in hand.
“I am trying to bring that back. I want us to come out to play, but keep in mind our carbon footprint.”
At his own Miami home, Charles is doing his part too, by growing his own vegetables and using solar power.
For his 2023 Riddim Brass and Mas presentation Revival, revellers could look forward to a deliberately scaled down band to “ allow people to chip and social distance, with Covid in mind,” the musician said, in response to the rising Covid-19 cases in the country. Joining him on he road will be Leston Paul - keys; Dean Williams - guitar; Tony Paul- alto sax, Shaka Charles -trombone; vocalists Baron (Timothy Watkins Jr), Roger George, Lima Calbio, Designer (Keith Prescott) and Nigel Lewis,
“In 2016 when I said that I wanted to bring a brass band on the road, people called me mad. Now we have three mas bands doing the same thing this year. For me it is a feather in my cap. It shows that people are seeing the importance of it. And that means more musicians are on the road.”
Through his band, Charles connects with and mentors young musicians. Drummer Mikael Forde and percussionist Kayode Charles are two of his recent mentees.
“We have four generations of musicians in the band. And when we get together, the exchange is amazing.”
It is also important to Charles to have children experience his band as it makes its way along the parade route, because of the message it makes music real for them.
“If a child does not see something, then it does not exist.
“I want them to know that the music that comes out of their computer or speaker boxes, are done by real people.”
Registration for Riddim Brass and Mas is already underway at the band’s camp at 36 Scott Bushe Street, Port of Spain and online at etiennecharles.com
The first 100 people to register will get a free Riddim Brass and Mas enamel cup.
Add-ons for this year’s presentation include air conditioned shuttle, limited edition commemorative socks, and collector’s T-shirt.
Charles is satisfied that Riddim Brass and Mas has so far achieved what he set out to do.
“The feeling I get when I see people enjoying the live music makes me do this. “With Revival we are reviving our tradition, reinvigorating our people, rewarding our icons, remembering our ancestors and their stories, restoring our rights to the road and replenishing ourselves for the year ahead.”