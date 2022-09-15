Trumpeter Etienne Charles will herald the start of fundraising for the restoration works on the Holy Trinity Cathedral at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain, tomorrow.
The United States-based jazz maestro is back on the islands to lead a stellar cast of local music icons, set to lend their talents to the cause, at the Jazz for the Cathedral restoration showcase.
American-based jazz double bassist David “Happy” Williams, ace pannist/arranger Dr Ray Holman, veteran music producer Leston Paul, jazz guitarist Theron Shaw and jazz singer Vaughnette Bigford, among others, are committed to the fundraising concert.
Charles, a former pupil of the Anglican board’s Bishop Anstey Junior School, says it is both “an honour and privilege” to be asked to give back to such “an important project”.
“I was contacted by the restoration committee. As a proud alumnus of Bishop Anstey Junior school and someone with a keen interest in historic Caribbean architecture it’s an honour and privilege to be able to lend my voice to supporting the restoration project,” Charles told the Express yesterday.
The Juilliard School, New York, graduate says he has a personal connection to the cathedral, having attended Mass there several times as a child.
“I went to Mass a few times there when in primary school and have played a few services at the cathedral. It is a crucial part of the city’s skyline and one of the important historic buildings in T&T,” Charles said.
Damaged by earthquakes
Restoration work on the Holy Trinity Cathedral is estimated to cost TT$70 million, said chairman of the Anglican Diocese Fundraising Committee Selby Browne. The building remains closed to the public.
Browne said that figure was established by the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) in June 2021, following a surveyance of the damage to the iconic structure by a magnitude-6.9 earthquake on August 21, 2018.
The Cathedral is the Anglican Church seat of Bishop Claude Berkley and all bishops before him. There are three living retired bishops of the Anglican Diocese of T&T, including Bishops Clive Abdullah, Rawle Douglin and Calvin Best.
“His Lordship Claude Berkley Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Trinidad and Tobago launched the Holy Trinity Cathedral Restoration Fund Appeal on Sunday, November 14, 2021, for contributions to successfully undertake work to the roof, walls and interior fixtures that will protect and return the cathedral to its grandeur. The question remains (for the public), will you keep the lights of the cathedral alive, will you keep the bells of the cathedral pealing?” Browne told the Express via WhatsApp yesterday.
Browne said the cathedral, which was consecrated on May 25, 1823, will celebrate its 200th anniversary next year. The historic building survived earthquakes in 1825 and 1918 prior to the 2018 quake, Brown added.
An architectural gem
“It has a glorious history as a historic edifice and architectural gem, that stands majestically in the heart of the capital city of Trinidad and Tobago. There is substantial cracking and damage to walls, the steeple, and chancel roof, as well as the destruction of several stone pinnacles, which today must be undertaken in this major restoration project,” Browne said.
Charles, meanwhile, an associate professor of jazz studies at Michigan State University, says jazz purists can expect “top quality music” from “T&T’s finest musicians” at tomorrow’s showcase.
“I’m glad to be home for the weekend,” Charles said through a wide smile.
“What to expect Saturday?” he continued.
“Expect top-quality music from T&T’s finest musicians, including world-renowned bassist David ‘Happy’ Williams, legendary pan pioneer Ray Holman, Creole chanteuse Vaughnette Bigford, ace guitarist Theron Shaw, drum phenom Nick Thomas and stalwart percussionist Kenneth Clarke,” Charles concluded.