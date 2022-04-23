Every parent wants the best for their child. This means you need to have the best for you too.
The emotional intelligence of a human being is as important as cognitive intelligence (the IQ vs EQ debate). There is a strong connection between feelings, behaviour, and learning. Our handling of present-day situations with our children is connected to our feelings. It is not surprising then that we need to feel good about ourselves and our parenting to be better able to support our children through school and through life. For us to do this, we must clear our attention of negative and painful thoughts and feelings; that means taking time to talk about our experiences, to release our pains from our childhood and our school days, to share our joys and successes of parenting. We can best do this by building a support group or "listening circle" around us where we can provide the safety for each other to experience this special healing.
These support groups or listening circles should get together at least once a month to encourage each other, validate each other, and give each other complete and encouraging attention to talk about the challenges and successes of parenting. These meetings tend to go well if they:
Set firm rules of confidentiality. Nothing that is shared in this listening circle time is to be repeated by anyone, to anyone, not even to the original speaker, at any time, without the speaker’s permission
Allow equal time for each person to share experiences or think aloud without interruptions. Practice the rule, “No-one speaks twice until everyone has spoken once”
Respect everyone's thinking
Do not blame, criticize or invalidate anyone
Do not offer advice; remember that everyone is capable of thinking through their own issue and arriving at the solution that is best for their situation once they are given enough good attention and support
Set goals and report on the progress of goals, take time to support and appreciate each other
Encourage humour and lightness
Take turns to talk about enjoyable experiences as a parent
Take turns to talk about your own childhood and how it affects your parenting
By offering an emotionally safe space to be listened to, we support each other in expressing and clearing out the negative feelings such as anger, frustration, grief, and fear. Clearing our attention in this way makes room for rational thinking, and good decision-making will take over.
One of the lasting impressions from the pandemic is the need for everyone to put aside some time for emotional healing and self-care. Your community of care starts, therefore, with your listening circle. It continues with the various self-care practices you can implement. Look up the following articles online: Self-Care: 12 Ways to Take Better Care of Yourself - Psychology Today and 45 Simple Self-Care Practices for a Healthy Mind, Body & Soul - tinybuddah.com. They will help you to set up your self-care practice.
You can share with your listening circle your experiences with the practices or you can even do some of these together in the group, such as
Talk Therapy: Co-counselling and listening skills
Meditation and yoga
Mindfulness
Affirmations and new thought patterns
The start of the new term and re-adjusting to face-to-face schooling is a great opportunity for parents to get together to support the teachers, and for schools to place the mental and emotional needs of our children at the heart of all teaching and learning. Find out what Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) programs are in place at your child’s school. If there are none, decide what you can do to support the school in implementing an SEL program.
Parents can work together to remove the isolation, powerlessness, and helplessness that they are made to feel. By doing so, both parents’ and children’s lives will be fuller, richer, and more enjoyable.
Dr. Marilyn Robb has been setting up Social and Emotional Learning programmes in schools for many years, and recently developed parenting Listening Circles in preparation for the start of the new school term. Contact her at joyfulplace@yahoo.com to access support and guidance for introducing SEL to your child’s school.