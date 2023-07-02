Everyday life inspires artistic perspective

Sit back, relax and soak in the stories of people, passion and places and let it be an excursion into real phenomenon. Walk in the shoes of people and visit not just places but the passion which keeps people going. Through struggles and successes, be enlightened by the stories of everyday people against a backdrop of villages, cities and corner streets laced with hidden messages and food for thought. Presenting, the column- People. Passion. Places.
This week we plunge into the passion of Richalene Emmanuel-Nepaulsingh which sails us into a sea of art, drama, accessories and more…
It’s a rainy Tuesday morning and Richalene Emmanuel-Nepaulsingh is bottle-feeding her ten big breed puppies with goat milk. “I’ll talk to you soon, just lemme finish feeding my beautiful pups,” she tells me. Emmanuel-Nepaulsingh is passionate about dogs. She cares for them just as much as her energetic son, Dylan. But in the midst of her philanthropic puppy-minding duties she finds time to create artistic accessories. “Okay great, I’m finished let’s talk about Nylon Pool,” the dedicated artist and jeweller then comments and with that I dive straight into her artistic abyss.
Nylon Pool… Electric blue splashes waved into sand browns and other shades of blues with swerving black accents; a tsunami of colour all embodied in an earring… Her manifestations in jewelry are so real, so animated… And then I plunge into Deep Waters… Not dangerous but dazzling… Lighter shades of blue, aquamarine, and hints of black… But nothing could compare to Dusk with dabs of oranges back-dropped by blue skies. Drama and romance… Imagine all these emotional scenes captured in captivating hand-painted earrings…
Emmanuel-Nepaulsingh’s pieces are the perfect prelude to a day in the passionate shoes of a musician cum artist with a penchant for best-selling sequels singed into an accessory…
“It all began back in 2012. I’d always done fine art but deep down I always had a desire to make my art flow like an ocean- limitless. I always felt that art should not be limited to a canvas and tucked away on a wall for only a few to see. Instead, I wanted my art to be worn and show off its beauty in the everyday occurrence; hence my wearable art, I wanted to move the boundaries. I wanted to create art, wearable art, that we as women in our unique individuality could also wear as a unique, one-of-a-kind piece of art. I always had an incredible desire to work with paint and manipulate to flow like the ocean. Thus after years of experimenting with paints, textures, chemicals, colours and ideas, my brand “Rich” was born.
“I love the freedom, this style of art, what I call “Rich Pour Art” gives me. Watercolour flows but it is very unforgiving whereas flowing acrylics, give you the freedom to move and glide and scrape and manipulate where and what you want but still leave room for tweaking etc. What I love most is the movement and freedom. The beckoning and bursting of colour and motion.... It’s almost like a dance. Seeing the colours blend and burst and being able to move them on the surface; how I wish to create splendour. In a typical day in my studio (which amounts to every day), I notice the vibrancy of colour all around me. I would grab my phone and take snippets here and there to work on a new project. I begin work in my studio at 9 a.m. Get all chores done before because I don’t like to break during my creative sessions. I line up all my colours and compare them to whatever new ideas I’m ready to create. Once I have my colours I mix them down to a consistency that will make them easily manipulated to flow. If not, it’s time to start mixing and creating the colours I need. I go through all my surfaces, ceramic, wood, canvas and prep them to receive and contain the fluid paints. Once all is a go, it’s music time and time to paint. The tricky thing with liquid art, is that not all creations are winners. Many times, you have to scrape and dump and start over, a simple miscalculation of one colour placement can ruin your piece. So it’s important, especially with this type of art to know your colour wheel and colour theory. With each piece I begin, I’m always excited because I just love the freedom of the paint flow and the control to move it around. With each placement, first the base, which can be any colour and with each layer after, it all depends on what result I want and I place the layers as such. When all my colours and layers are placed, I then blow the paint just a split second to create a movement and reaction from my paint. Then I leave it for about two minutes and see how my paint is reacting. I then let it sit for five minutes and see if my colours have blended well or what may need- scraping and tweaking. From there it’s really just like cooking. Adding and manipulating until I get the look, colours and feel I want…”
I am enamoured by the out-of-the-box oceanic ingenuity of Emmanuel-Nepaulsingh. The Diego Martin mother of one, whose inspiration comes from life and nature, especially birds, is certainly a unique entrepreneur. It’s funny how the layman might look at a street with cars and buildings and that’s what they see- objects. Whereas, she doesn’t.
“I see life as colours. I would watch the same thing and see how the colours of the cars complement each other, how the colours of buildings look against the sky etc. I would sit in my backyard and just observe the hundreds of birds that come to visit and how their colours blend and complement each other so perfectly,” the lady in the spotlight concludes and with that I caress my eyes with Peacock and Coral Reef… Beautiful creations for gift ideas for any occasion and beautiful sunny wanderings to combat the rain…”
For more on Rich Pour Art log onto Facebook pages- Rich Pours and Richalene Emmanuel Fine Art and on Instagram @richalene_emmanuel_art.